Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

San Diego Mayor Increases Enforcement of Pandemic Suppression Guidelines

By Managing Editor

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday updated the City of San Diego’s executive order in regards to the coronavirus pandemic with stronger enforcement of the state and county guidelines to protect public health.

All San Diego residents must comply with current public health orders issued by the Governor of California, the California Public Health Order, as well as County and City orders, as failure to comply “constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health.”

- Advertisement -

Mayor Gloria’s shared this on Twitter, which links to the full Executive Order:

- Advertisement -

Violation of the orders may be punished in accordance with applicable laws. The orders include stopping non-essential activities between 10 pm and 5 am, prohibiting gatherings with members of other households, and using face coverings at all times when outside the home (with limited exceptions):

  • All individuals living in the State of California are currently ordered to stay home or at their place of residence, except for permitted work, local shopping or other permitted errands, or as otherwise authorized.
  • Cloth face coverings or masks help reduce the spread of coronavirus, especially when combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing. As of June 18, Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible. Learn more about the guidance and limited exceptions.

San Diego’s KUSI News shared this six-minute excerpt from Mayor Gloria’s press conference: https://youtu.be/u86Az5Ron-g.

- Advertisement -

Related San Diego County Coronavirus news:

San Diego Man Tests Positive for UK Variant of COVID-19 – The B.1.1.7 Strain is Here

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2020: A Look Back at this Unforgettable Year in Coronado

When 2020 began, many had clear visions of a bright new year. A new year, new decade, a good time for new positive habits...
Read more
Community News

Shark Incident Closes Coronado Beach for 48 Hours

Lifeguards have closed the City of Coronado’s beach for 48 hours after a swimmer had his swim fin nipped by a juvenile white shark...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man Tests Positive for UK Variant of COVID-19 – The B.1.1.7 Strain is Here

A San Diego man with no travel outside the county has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, the...
Read more
Community News

Stay Home Order Extended for San Diego County and SoCal Region

Given the low availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, the Regional Stay Home Order for the Southern California region, including San Diego County, has been...
Read more
Community News

Coronado and County COVID-19 Update

As of December 28, Sharp Coronado Hospital has 38 positive COVID-19 hospitalized patients and no ICU beds available. In the entire Sharp Healthcare System there...
Read more
Community News

Get Covered with Health Insurance in 2021

Covered California is urging people to “get covered and stay covered” during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, not only with masks to fight against the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado and County COVID-19 Update

As of December 28, Sharp Coronado Hospital has 38 positive COVID-19 hospitalized patients and no ICU beds available. In the entire Sharp Healthcare System there...
Read more
Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Arnold (1940-2020)

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Charles “Chuck” Arnold, husband and father of two children passed away at age 80.Chuck was born August 25, 1940...
Read more
People

Kids Who Care Bring Desserts to Night Shift at Sharp and Continue Host a Hero Program

On Christmas Eve, the Old Goats Kids Who Care posed for a photo with Little Frenchie's David Spatafore on the way to deliver 50...
Read more
Community News

Get Covered with Health Insurance in 2021

Covered California is urging people to “get covered and stay covered” during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, not only with masks to fight against the...
Read more
People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Spreads Holiday Cheer with Homemade Quilts

An annual holiday tradition at Sharp Coronado Hospital carried on this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary volunteers sewed,...
Read more
Community News

‘Tis the Season to Recycle Your Live Tree, Cardboard Boxes, and More

The holiday season means gifts, packages, trees and yes — recycling!While recycling is probably not the first thing that pops into your mind when...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.