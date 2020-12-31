San Diego Mayor Increases Enforcement of Pandemic Suppression Guidelines

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday updated the City of San Diego’s executive order in regards to the coronavirus pandemic with stronger enforcement of the state and county guidelines to protect public health.

All San Diego residents must comply with current public health orders issued by the Governor of California, the California Public Health Order, as well as County and City orders, as failure to comply “constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health.”

Mayor Gloria’s shared this on Twitter, which links to the full Executive Order:

Today, I signed an executive order to suspend parking enforcement and direct stronger enforcement for those blatantly and egregiously defying local and state health orders. We must take #COVID19 seriously and protect each other. Read the full order here: https://t.co/x2GbmDGljn. pic.twitter.com/2CoVDdYyNE — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) December 31, 2020

Violation of the orders may be punished in accordance with applicable laws. The orders include stopping non-essential activities between 10 pm and 5 am, prohibiting gatherings with members of other households, and using face coverings at all times when outside the home (with limited exceptions):

All individuals living in the State of California are currently ordered to stay home or at their place of residence, except for permitted work, local shopping or other permitted errands, or as otherwise authorized.

Cloth face coverings or masks help reduce the spread of coronavirus, especially when combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing. As of June 18, Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible. Learn more about the guidance and limited exceptions.

San Diego’s KUSI News shared this six-minute excerpt from Mayor Gloria’s press conference: https://youtu.be/u86Az5Ron-g.

