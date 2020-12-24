Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

‘Tis the Season for Pet Safety

By Bella Villarin

In the midst of the holiday season, it is important for pet owners to keep the health and safety of their animals in mind when celebrating and reuniting with loved ones. Eating accidents and decoration mishaps can both occur during the excitement of incoming guests and joyous festivities. Here are some of the most common problematic situations associated with the holidays and how they can be prevented. 

Food Misfortunes

- Advertisement -

Delicious meals for humans come with a negative side for pets. According to Mikaela Boudreau, the operations manager of PAWS of Coronado, “The most common accidents for pets around the winter holidays involve consuming unsafe items.”

Whether these items are toxic or result in blockage or injury to your pet if digested, some holiday foods are harmful to our companions. The following should be avoided at all costs.

  • Coffee or caffeine
  • Cooked animal bones
  • Bread dough
  • Animal skin
  • Turkey fat, gravy, or stuffing
  • Dishes containing onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, or butter
  • Desserts, candy, or foods with artificial sweeteners
  • Seasonal spices including nutmeg
- Advertisement -

According to the San Diego Humane Society, “If you really want to share some of the meal with your pets, and they have no known food allergies or history of stomach sensitivity, save a small amount of lean white turkey meat (with no skin, bones or fat).” It’s best to serve it to them in their usual bowl as well so they don’t learn that they’ll get fed by waiting under the table.

Along with dangers during the meal, there are precautions humans should take afterwards, too. Keep food and trash out of reach from your furry friends. This will prevent them from ingesting something unwanted and avoiding a mess!

- Advertisement -

Decoration Mishaps 

From Christmas trees to holiday plants, there are a variety of decorations that can be seen throughout the home during the winter season. This opens up numerous opportunities for pets to cause trouble and possibly endanger themselves and others. The following items are common causes of accidents and should be kept on close watch when in proximity to your pet.

  • Pine needles
  • Decorations such as tinsel or ribbon
  • Small toys and batteries
  • Electric wires such as with Christmas lights and extension cords
  • Holiday candles

Boudrea advises that “decorations of these types should not be left on with unattended pets who could electrocute or burn themselves.”

Dangerous holiday plants include the following:

  • Holly
  • Mistletoe
  • Christmas cactus
  • Poinsettias 

Holly can be dangerous to pets if ingested.

Guests

The arrival of extended families and guests are traditionally one of the highlights of the holidays. If you are planning to host friends or relatives this year (socially distanced of course), ensure that visitors know each pet’s boundaries and how to respect them. Allow some time for animals and people to become acquainted, and advise your visitors to keep their bags off of the floor so pets do not have an opportunity to get into trouble. Educating your guests on holiday dangers and what to avoid is also beneficial to a joyous holiday. 

The San Diego Humane Society also suggests asking your company to avoid sharing food with your pets. This will prevent future begging and the possibility of ingesting a harmful substance. 

Supervision is the Name of the Game

According to Boudrea, “If anything dangerous is in your holiday environment, pets need to be properly supervised.” These situations can be avoided in two ways.

  1. Only decorate, cook, and celebrate in pet friendly ways with pet friendly materials.
  2. Ensure that pets have appropriate supervision when holiday decorations, foods, and guests enter their environment. 

If you decide to leave your pets at home unattended, they should be separated from dangerous items. Decorations should be turned off, unplugged, or kept away in a safe space. Pets have innate curiosity and the capacity to easily find trouble. It is our duty as caretakers to create a safe environment for all. 

by PAWS of Coronado

Be Mindful of Your Pet

The excitement of guests, decorations, and activities can cause your pet to feel stressed or apprehensive. The San Diego Humane Society suggests providing your furry friend a quiet place to retreat in an enclosed room with their favorite toys or bed to give them the option to step away from the excitement if necessary. 

Perhaps one of the most important thoughts to keep in mind during the holidays is to maintain your pet’s usual routine. This includes mealtime, exercise, and play. Even if your schedule might be a little off because of the holidays, do not neglect your pets.

“To the best of your ability, it is important to maintain your normal feeding and exercise schedules; it is helpful for our pets when their routines are not interrupted, especially when they are experiencing added stressors,” Boudrea shared.

If celebrated in a pet-friendly, safe, and controlled environment, the holidays can be a blast for animals and humans alike. 

Paws of Coronado
1395 1st Street, Coronado, CA 92118
619-435-8247

San Diego Humane Society
5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

‘Tis the Season to Recycle Your Live Tree, Cardboard Boxes, and More

The holiday season means gifts, packages, trees and yes — recycling!While recycling is probably not the first thing that pops into your mind when...
Read more
Community News

Join the USO in Sending the Gift of Home to Troops Around the World This Holiday Season

This holiday season, the USO, the non-profit organization founded in 1941 dedicated to strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family,...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Receives Its First Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The County of San Diego on Monday received its first deliveries of the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.The Moderna...
Read more
Community News

First Sharp Coronado Caregiver Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

On Friday, December 18, 2020, David Shaw, MD, was the first caregiver at Sharp Coronado Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Amber Arredondo, LVN,...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego to Support Cruise Ship Operations in Coming Weeks

Prioritizing public health, and with extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19, the Port of San Diego continues...
Read more
Community News

Get Your Ticket for CSF’s Opportunity Drawing for a State-of-the-Art Golf Cart

Need a great stocking stuffer or creative holiday gift? For the second consecutive year​, Willis Allen Real Estate is generously underwriting the Coronado Schools...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean BoulevardMale...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more
Community News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people's varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the...
Read more
Education

CoSA and COVID: Home Studios, “Songs for a New World,” and Zoom Musicians

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) boasts six conservatories, which include theater production design and management, classical and contemporary dance, digital arts, instrumental music,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.