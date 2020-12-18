Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 18, 2020

Community News

Coronado Library Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Managing Editor

In a Public Advisory, the City of Coronado announced the following:

A Coronado Public Library employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A review of the employee’s schedule and work location revealed that the employee had no close contact with any member of the public, meaning within six feet of a Library patron for 15 minutes or more.

The employee worked on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 15.

The employee’s positive test has been reported to San Diego County health officials and any employees potentially exposed have been notified.

No other cases have been reported and the Library is conducting a deep clean of potentially impacted areas.

Coronado Library

Managing Editor
