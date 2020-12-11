Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 11, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 11, 2020

By Managing Editor

- Advertisement -

A Regional Stay Home Order is in effect. Find out what City facilities will remain open and what the order means in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a Council-approved COVID-19 testing site soon to open in Coronado; the latest edition of the City’s 6-page, full-color newsletter, Currents, now available; the final day to vote for the Coronado Community Read; fun and safe holiday events for the whole family; sea level rise planning, and Polo, this week’s Pets of the Week.

- Advertisement -

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Ocean Blvd Sidewalk, COVID Testing Site, 130-year Anniversary

Ocean Boulevard improvement visual renderings, First Street bike lane changes, new commission appointments, and the city's 130-year anniversary with a video showcasing the city's...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/K3O3r7iV0o0As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Site and Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Widening Project

Coronado City Council meets on Tuesday, December 1 for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda outline can be found on the city's website.Of note...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Partners with CSU Long Beach’s Shark Lab to Tag Sharks

The City of Coronado is partnering with CSU Long Beach’s shark lab to learn more about the local shark population. This comes after an...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado’s Gas-powered Leaf Blower Ban Begins January 1

Home and professional gardeners be aware: An ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers in Coronado will soon go into effect.The City Council adopted an ordinance...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/K3O3r7iV0o0As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to San Diego with Phased Implementation

The novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in San Diego County soon. The Pfizer vaccine that's coming is administered via two shots in...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends On-Campus Education for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.