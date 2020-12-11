City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

A Regional Stay Home Order is in effect. Find out what City facilities will remain open and what the order means in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a Council-approved COVID-19 testing site soon to open in Coronado; the latest edition of the City’s 6-page, full-color newsletter, Currents, now available; the final day to vote for the Coronado Community Read; fun and safe holiday events for the whole family; sea level rise planning, and Polo, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.