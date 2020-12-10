Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 10, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

By Chloe Berk

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place for Hate is an educational program of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that helps schools build a learning community of inclusivity, respect, and equity. 

- Advertisement -

Over 1,600 schools across the United States have adopted the No Place for Hate program. 76 schools in San Diego County have adopted this program in the past year. CUSD Equity Coordinator, Niamh Foley, announced, “CUSD has joined other San Diego districts in utilizing this [No Place for Hate] framework to ensure all students feel safe, valued, and respected in their school environments.”

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. Image: ADL.

- Advertisement -

Coronado Middle School counselor Brian Garcia shared his goals for bringing the No Place for Hate program to Coronado, “We would like to have a shift in student mentality by bringing awareness to the issues of bullying and bias. We want students to see that they are integral in reducing bullying and bias and by being upstanders and not bystanders.”

The Coronado School District signed up for the No Place for Hate program in July 2020 to be implemented at all four CUSD schools: Village Elementary, Silver Strand Elementary, Coronado Middle School, and Coronado High School. This fall, each Coronado school started the program which follows a four phase approach:

  1. Form a committee of diverse students, teachers, staff, and parents
  2. Sign the No Place for Hate pledge
  3. Assess the school climate through a campus-wide survey
  4. Implement activities to develop effective student and staff allies

As part of phase one, Coronado schools solicited student, parent, and teacher volunteers to form their No Place for Hate committees. The Silver Strand Elementary committee has 27 4th and 5th grade students plus parents and staff that have met three times so far and plan to continue meeting regularly. The Village Elementary committee has 15 students, 4 parents, and a few staff members that started monthly meetings in November 2020. Coronado Middle School recently held their first committee meeting after identifying the committee members. Coronado High School’s committee is led by Principal Schmeichel with five high school student members. 

The second step in the program is for all students to sign the No Place for Hate pledge. The pledge is a public commitment to challenge bias and bullying. 

I Promise to do my best to treat everyone fairly.
I Promise to do my best to be kind to everyone-even if they are not like me.
If I see someone being hurt or bullied, I will tell a teacher.
Everyone should be able to feel safe and happy in school.
I want our school to be No Place for Hate.

Silver Strand has put up several No Place for Hate pledges all around their campus.

The signed pledge must be displayed in a public place where all signees are reminded of their commitment. Every member of Silver Strand Elementary School has signed the pledge, and it has been placed in the library windows at the front of the school for everyone to see. 

Silver Strand Elementary School has displayed signatures of the No Place for Hate pledge on the library windows.

The third step of the No Place for the Hate program is to assess the school’s climate to make sure every person’s voice is heard. The Anti Defamation League provides sample climate assessment surveys that can be customized based on a school’s specific interests or issues. Results of the survey should be used to identify areas of need and to develop a plan for the school’s activities. 

The fourth step of No Place for Hate is to implement activities that will inspire members of the school community to become active allies. Lesson plans, discussions, and infographics are just a few examples of possible activities. Silver Strand Elementary has already implemented several No Place for Hate activities including making weekly video updates for Principal Moore’s Friday Flagpole videos. The school is additionally in the process of creating a Unity Tree decorated with leaves where each student writes something that makes them unique. Over the Thanksgiving break, Silver Strand decorated 125 canvas bags for food distribution to families at the Monarch School. Silver Stand is currently working on an emoji Unity Lounge which will feature a diverse library of books.

Silver Strand Elementary School is in the process of creating a Unity Tree to celebrate diversity. On each leaf, the student writes something that makes them unique.

Coronado schools are just beginning to implement the No Place for Hate program that will help CUSD become a more safe and equitable place for everyone in the school community. Students or parents that are interested in participating in No Place for Hate should contact their school principal for more detailed information.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD’s Ability to Adhere to Protocols is at Capacity

Editor’s Note: This message was sent out on December 9, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.Thank you for continuing to share...
Read more
Education

California Legislators Increase Pressure to Open Schools

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.A group of eight California lawmakers will advance a proposal in January...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
Education

Village Elementary Teacher Crystal Garner Named “Innovation in Education” Award Winner for November

Village Elementary teacher Crystal Garner is the Kato Family “Innovation in Education” Award winner for November. A fifteen-year veteran of the Coronado Unified School...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Education

CHS HOSA Club Forms COVID Team

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a club at Coronado High school that is fun and open to all interested students....
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
People

A High School Senior Tradition – Why Teenagers are Wearing Swim Floaties

Coronado is surrounded by water, but even that doesn't explain why you might've seen teenagers wearing children’s swim floaties around town! The floaties are...
Read more
Sports

CHS Seniors Committing to Colleges for Sports

Coronado High School competes in 20 varsity sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer, water polo, and softball as part of the San Diego division of...
Read more
People

CHS Juniors Connect at Socially Distanced Sunset Gathering

Amidst the distance learning school year, the Coronado High School Class of 2022 found a fun way for their class to bond. On Friday...
Read more
Education

CHS Government Students Delve into the Debates

While more than 73 million viewers watched the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29,...
Read more
Education

Hands-On Art Classes: Distance Learning Style

While distance learning has impacted all Coronado High School classes, the visual, creative, and performing arts classes and electives have additional challenges in the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.