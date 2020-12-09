Coronado’s Luke Johnson Surfs San Onofre (Video)

Coronado High School sophomore, Luke Johnson, enjoyed a “bridgeworthy” trip up to San Onofre to enjoy some tasty waves:
A “bridgeworthy” trip up to San Onofre was enjoyed by Coronado’s Luke Johnson 🏄♂️ https://t.co/bfZbnUM14m #surfing #headspace pic.twitter.com/iNaGfnnSO7
— Coronado Times News (@CoronadoIsland) December 8, 2020
It’s a great reminder to safely get outside, exercise and connect with nature.
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times