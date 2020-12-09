Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Coronado’s Luke Johnson Surfs San Onofre (Video)

By Coronado Times

Coronado High School sophomore, Luke Johnson, enjoyed a “bridgeworthy” trip up to San Onofre to enjoy some tasty waves:

It’s a great reminder to safely get outside, exercise and connect with nature.

