Rotary Santa to Visit Coronado on December 13

In keeping with a Coronado Rotary tradition stretching back to 1929, Santa will come to Coronado to spread joy to all. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their trusty elves will slowly cruise through Coronado neighborhoods between 1 and 3 pm on Sunday, December 13. Santa’s route begins in the Village, before entering the Cays and then Strand military housing.

“We encourage families to wave as Santa passes their homes or a nearby street corner,” says Rotary Club of Coronado President Robin MacCartee. “For safety reasons, Santa will not make any stops and families should remain on sidewalks.”

For the past 90 years, the Coronado Rotary Club has organized Santa visits to individual homes on Christmas Eve. Due to the COVID Pandemic, Rotary opted to cancel the visits this year.

“We thought a slow Santa drive-by past many Coronado streets would be a fun way to spread some holiday cheer throughout our community and continue Rotary’s long-standing tradition with a pandemic twist,” said MacCartee.

Coronado Rotary also has a long-standing tradition of supporting Toys for Tots through donations as well as contributing toys. Since there will be no in-person Rotary Santa visits this year, we encourage you to donate generously to help provide toys to underprivileged children. The link to the Rotary Paypal website where you can donate is: www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=PAPMURAYHMA52. Just select the dropdown and select “Toys for Tots” to contribute to this worthy cause.

On December 13, Santa’s arrival times are approximate. Listen for the Christmas music and wait on the sidewalk. Santa will begin his Village route near Tidelands Park at 1 pm. From there, Santa will travel to the Cays, arriving at approximately 2 pm, before visiting Strand military housing at approximately 2:30 pm. Select the links below to show the maps of Santa’s route.

Village Santa Route 2020

Coronado Cays Santa Route 2020

Strand Santa Route 2020