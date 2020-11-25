Marion Eleanor (Sue) Behrns (1921-2020)

Marion Eleanor (Sue) Behrns, age 99, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. She was born August 11, 1921 in Clay Center, Nebraska to Mabel and Hjalmar Swanson. She was the young sister to Harold and Russell Swanson. After attending high school in Clay Center, she attended Hasting Business College. On December 16, 1945, Marion married her grade school sweetheart, Harold E. Behrns, and they were married for 60 years. During their years together, they lived in Santa Ana, Coronado, and Lakeside, CA.

Over the years, Marion enjoyed teaching Sunday School, reading mysteries, trying new recipes on the family, especially casseroles. Her signature recipes were tacos and oatmeal cookies. She loved to sew and created many beautiful items. She spent a great deal of time researching genealogy articles that she found interesting, and sending newspaper clippings to those the articles may pertain too. Marion enjoyed her involvement and fellowship in the women’s philanthropic organization, PEO.

- Advertisement -

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Howard (Leslie), Barbara (Jeff Scholten), and Wade (Gail), eight grandchildren, three great-grand children, and many nephews and nieces.

“Mother, you left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

Although we can not see you,

You’re always by our side.”

There will be an internment at Fort Rosecrans, where Marion will be laid to rest next to Harold. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future.