Merry and Bright Holiday Happenings at the Hotel del Coronado

Gearing up for a festive but different holiday season, the Hotel del Coronado has already put up a majestic 35-foot outdoor Christmas tree in the middle of the Windsor lawn overlooking the beach; just part of their Winter Wonderland, complete with poinsettia trees, holiday lights, and snowy surprises. Moving their annual lobby-tree outside allows for social distancing and continued historical preservation work on the main lobby. Guests are required to wear masks and social distance as they enjoy all the festivities. Skating by the Sea will be on hiatus this year.

Thanksgiving Feasts at The Del or to Take Home

Serẽa will be offering a special family style Thanksgiving menu from Chef Jojo Ruiz, featuring a choice of starters, a smoked turkey main course, a variety of sides, and topped off with Mountain Berry Apple Crumble – all with an amazing ocean view.

Cost for adults is $125, and $45 for children ages 4 to 10, children under 3 are complimentary. For the full menu and more information visit The Del’s Thanksgiving web page.

Take Home Thanksgiving Dinner – Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Crown Room has been cancelled, but you can still let The Del’s outstanding culinary team prepare your Thanksgiving feast. Full-cooked meals that serve 10 to 12 people can be picked up on Wednesday, November 25 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Sheerwater Restaurant. Cost is $725 and the complete meal features whole roasted turkey, sour cream mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, corn bread stuffing, fingerling sweet potatoes, walnut parsley gremolata, turkey gravy, cranberry chutney, topped off with pecan and pumpkin pies. For complete meal details, visit The Del’s Thanksgiving web page.

Winter Wonderland

The Frostbite bar trailer will debut on November 27 from 4 pm to 8 pm and will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings through December 26. It will feature holiday treats and libations for festive enjoyment. The menu and more information can be found on The Del’s website.

Safe Santa Photos

Families can pose for socially distanced photos with Jolly Old Saint Nick as he sits in his vintage sleigh and families stand six feet away with the hotel’s glittering turret in the background. Photos with Santa will be available on November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 23 and 24 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Professional 5×7 photos taken by Crown City Photography, and printed onsite, are $20. Guests may also take their own photos. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Holiday Crafts

Snow globes, foam gingerbread houses, Santa hats, and ornament decorating craft kits will be available to take home. Get ideas from samples at The Del and then let the kids create their own masterpieces at home. Prices range from $8 for crafts to $12 for cookie decorating kits.

Merry & Bright Room Offer includes a 2020 Annual Collector’s Ornament and a $50 daily resort credit for use towards dining, spa, and activities. Room prices start at $322 and this offer is valid from November 24 through January 3, 2021.

Jingle Roast

Get cozy with up to 10 guests in warm Santa hats around a private beach bonfire and enjoy holiday s’mores with unlimited specialty chocolates, waters and an a la carte menu of treats from December 11 through December 25. Pricing is $230 for a one-hour experience offered at 5:30 pm or 7 pm. Social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are required, unless seated and consuming food or beverages.

Holiday Movies on the Beach

Snuggle up for a holiday or retro movie on Sunday evenings in December and on New Year’s Eve. Movies start at 6:30 pm.

December 12: A Christmas Story (1983)

December 19: Elf (2003)

December 26: The Goonies (1985)

December 31: Back to the Future (1985)

General admission includes a comfy Del Beach sand chair socially distanced from other households. Must be booked in advance. Cost is $20 per person.

VIP Family Movie Package includes a Jingle Roast private bonfire, s’mores for four people, two Del Beach chairs and a Del Beach daybed. Reservations are required and cost is $300.

Reservations can be made by calling 619-522-8490. Dogs on leash are welcome. Residents can also bring their own chairs and enjoy the movies at no cost.

2020 Annual Collector’s Ornament

The 28th annual collectible ornament is available online or in The Signature Shop for $42. This year’s ornament celebrates The Del’s holiday spirt with Santa and his sleigh. With a beautiful gift box, this ornament is perfect both for giving and for your own collection. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation.

For details on all events and activities,

visit The Del’s Winter Wonderland web page