Nighttime Curfew Ordered for San Diego County, and Others in Purple Tier

The state has issued a limited curfew for all counties in the Purple Tier of its COVID-19 risk assessment system, which includes San Diego County.

The curfew generally requires that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 pm and 5 am in counties in the purple tier. The order will take effect at 10 pm on Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect for 30 days, until 5 am December 21. This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 pm and 5 am, and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations. Read the full order here.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The County of San Diego has stepped up its enforcement efforts to make sure businesses and other entities are following the local health order. To date, the County has issued more than 70 cease and desist and closure orders to businesses and organizations for failure to comply. Over 40 of those were served this week.

When a business or entity is reported, the County investigates and determines whether to issue a cease and desist order. If one is issued, and the entity continues to violate the local health order, a closure notice is issued. A list of cease and desist and closure orders is available at the County’s corovavirus site.

“We are ramping up and enhancing compliance as well as testing given the surge in cases,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We have not seen numbers like these in the course of the pandemic.” Today was the sixth day in a row with new daily cases over 700. The last six days’ new case numbers were 736, 1087, 833, 718, 922 and today, 899.

Additionally, all local law enforcement agencies have been asked to help enforce the local health order. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be sending enforcement teams throughout the region to help ensure the public health guidance is followed. The teams will first encourage compliance but will issue citations if necessary.

San Diegans are encouraged to report businesses or entities that are not following the local health order. Reports can be anonymous. They can do it by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing at SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov

Recent Statistics

State Metrics:

The County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 10.7 cases per 100,000 residents, placing it in that metric’s Purple Tier.

The testing positivity percentage is 4.3%, placing it in that metric’s Tier 3 or the Orange Tier.

The County’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 7.2% and it’s in the Red Tier or Tier 2. This metric does not move counties to more restrictive tiers but is required to advance to less restrictive tiers.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Nov. 18: two in restaurant/bar settings, two in business settings and one in a retailer.

In the past seven days (Nov. 12 through Nov. 18), 36 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Testing:

12,811 tests were reported to the County on Nov. 18, and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 7%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 4.9%. Target is less than 8.0%.

Cases:

899 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Nov. 18. The region’s total is now 68,140.

4,303 or 6.3% of all cases have required hospitalization.

975 or 1.4% of all cases and 22.7% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A new COVID-19 case rate map shows how local cities and communities are being impacted by the virus.

Deaths:

Seven new deaths were reported in the County on Nov. 18. The region’s total is now 952.

Six men and one woman died between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. Their ages ranged from early 30s to mid-90s. All had underlying medical conditions.