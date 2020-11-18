Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county health orders regarding COVID-19. Coronado’s Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill was issued a cease and desist order on November 16th. The order cited these non-compliance details:

It has been documented that indoor operations, serving alcohol without food and no face coverings by patrons and employees is occurring at 965 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA in violation of the Order of the State Health Officer and the County Order of the Health Officer and Emergency Regulations.

The Coronado Times reached out to the management of Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill for comment, but did not get a response at this time. This is a developing story.

The entire cease and desist order is shown below:





