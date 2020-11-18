Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
BusinessEntertainmentDiningFeatured

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

By Coronado Times

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill is located at 965 Orange Avenue. Image Source: Google Maps

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county health orders regarding COVID-19. Coronado’s Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill was issued a cease and desist order on November 16th. The order cited these non-compliance details:

- Advertisement -

It has been documented that indoor operations, serving alcohol without food and no face coverings by patrons and employees is occurring at 965 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA in violation of the Order of the State Health Officer and the County Order of the Health Officer and Emergency Regulations.

The Coronado Times reached out to the management of Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill for comment, but did not get a response at this time. This is a developing story.

The entire cease and desist order is shown below:



Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

BRADYS Menswear Moves Back into Hotel del Coronado and is Open for Business

Rich Brady, owner of BRADYS, shared this news with The Coronado Times:After 7.5 long months, BRADYS has moved back into the Hotel del Coronado...
Read more
Dining

Thanksgiving Dining at Serẽa’s Oceanfront Patio

Give thanks this year among unmatched SoCal coastal views. Pairing a Thanksgiving feast with an upscale, sustainable, sea-to-table culinary experience, Serẽa is offering a...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: The Twelve Days of Christmas

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will mark the 49th anniversary of the beloved San Diego tradition with the 2020 holiday boat parade, themed “The Twelve Days...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Décor Kicks Off the Holiday Season with a Festive Wonderland of Products

We are so excited to be kicking off the start of the holiday season here at Fair Trade Décor! We've been joyously working around...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promos

The Henry is running a gift card promotion now through the end of the year -- for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you...
Read more
Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado to Host Virtual Workshop on the City’s Housing Element (Oct. 22)

The City is set to “virtually” kick off the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update to Coronado’s General Plan to incorporate the state’s new requirements into...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

Editor's Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community...
Read more
City of Coronado

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member Cities

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member CitiesFor the first time in the history of the San Diego Association of...
Read more
Business

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75...
Read more
City of Coronado

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue - do not put in...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: The Twelve Days of Christmas

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will mark the 49th anniversary of the beloved San Diego tradition with the 2020 holiday boat parade, themed “The Twelve Days...
Read more
Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.