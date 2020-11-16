Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
CommunityCommunity News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket

By Managing Editor

From late July through the month of October we’d gotten used to new daily COVID-19 cases that average 300 a day. Since early November through today, the average has gone up to 600, and more than 600 cases have been reported every single day in the past week.

- Advertisement -

Too many San Diegans are failing to take sufficient measures to protect themselves from getting or passing COVID-19. That’s the explanation County health officials gave today for the record number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported recently.

Over the last seven days, the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed, reaching a record 1,087 cases Nov. 14 and followed by 833 cases Nov. 15. In the last seven days, 5,031 cases were reported, compared to 3,161 the previous week.

“Exactly a month ago, we sounded the alarm about the possibility of entering the purple tier and last Tuesday we confirmed that we had moved to the most restrictive tier. I had hoped those warnings would lead to a new trend in our personal and collective behavior,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer “Over the last weeks, we have seen the results of what can happen when we relax our personal behaviors and let down our guard.”

COVID-19 cases have been drastically increasing across the region, the state and the nation. California is now a sea of purple with 41 counties being in the most restrictive Purple Tier.

That’s why County health officials are strongly urging San Diegans to follow the public health guidance. That includes:

  • Wearing a face covering
  • Staying six feet apart from others outside your household
  • Washing your hands frequently
  • Avoiding crowds, gatherings or groups
  • Staying home if you are sick

“Understand that you are taking action not because I ask you, but because the different entities that comprise the vital fabric of our community need you to take action. It’s that simple,” Wooten pleaded. “COVID-19 stops with you. Please do your part to ensure we slow the spread of COVID-19. We cannot afford to waste another minute.”

Report Businesses Not Following Health Order

The County is stepping up its enforcement efforts to make sure businesses and other entities are following the local health order.

The County will be issuing more cease and desist orders to local businesses for failure to comply. If businesses continue to ignore the public health order, the County will issue closure orders. A list of cease and desist orders is now available at www.coronavirus-sd.com – the short list currently includes one Coronado establishment.

Additionally, letters were issued to all local law enforcement agencies asking them to help enforce the local health order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and drive the number of cases down.

San Diegans may report, anonymously, businesses or entities that are not following the local health order. You can do it by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing at SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov

Thanksgiving Guidance

The County has issued COVID-19 guidance for Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays.

For Thanksgiving, the following is recommended:

  • Remote events with family and friends, such as a virtual dinner, sharing recipes, a virtual turkey trot or online game
  • Televised or live streaming events at home with members of your own household
  • Outdoor orchards, food markets, and seasonal craft fairs where state guidance is followed

State Metrics:

  • San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 10.7 cases per 100,000 residents and the region is in Purple Tier or Tier 1.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • 17 new community outbreaks were confirmed between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15: seven in restaurant/bar settings, three in business settings, two in restaurant settings, one in a daycare/preschool/childcare setting, one in a healthcare setting, one in a government setting, one in a food processing setting and one in an emergency services setting.
Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Mayor Bailey Creates Petition for Better COVID-19 Policy (Video)

Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey is speaking out in opposition to the state's coronavirus policy that recently moved San Diego County to the most restrictive...
Read more
Business

Holiday Sidewalk Sale Coming To Orange Ave – Dec. 5 & 6, 2020

All the heartwarming traditions of our Annual Holiday Parade will be sorely missed this year, but the team at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce...
Read more
Community News

California Resists Naming and Shaming of Workplace COVID-19 Cases Unlike Its Northern Neighbor

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAURENCE DU SAULT  NOVEMBER 11, 2020, UPDATED NOVEMBER 12, 2020California and Oregon were lauded...
Read more
Community News

The Earlier You Start Wearing Masks, The Better

By Biplav Srivastava, Professor of Computer Science, University of South Carolina This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the...
Read more
Community News

Get The Key (Chain) To The City!

Looking for a special gift for the Coronado-lover in your life? This exclusive, custom-designed Orange Ave keychain is the next best thing to having...
Read more
Community News

Interactive Map Shows COVID-19 Case Rates for San Diego County by ZIP Code

The County of San Diego has launched a COVID-19 case rate map that shows how cities and communities are being impacted by the novel coronavirus.The...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Important Q&A on Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

By Arthur Allen for Kaiser Health News November 11, 2020Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 shot appears to keep nine in 10 people from...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Swim Association Sends 10 Swimmers to Compete at the U.S. Open

Since returning to the pool this fall amidst the pandemic, Coronado Swim Association (CSA) along with their newly appointed Program Director and legendary...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Red to Purple: City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Nov. 10

County Enters Most Restrictive TierThe County of San Diego has fallen back into the most restrictive tier on the state's blueprint for reducing COVID-19....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Election Integrity

Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.