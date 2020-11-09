Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 9, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Real Estate: A Coronado Shores Favorite Complete with Office Area

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

A Coronado Shores favorite. Every opportunity has been made to enhance this already wonderful two bedroom/two bath floor plan. Complete with office area, push button window treatments, sliding mall doors that open entire rooms to the ocean view and fresh ocean breeze, enclosed balconies for added space. The view is sensational. Ocean and sandy beach views, evening views are lovely. The ponds and grounds are lit beautifully providing the best in Coronado Shores living. Furnished. Two parking spaces. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1770 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1010
  • 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,460 sq ft
  • Price: $1,850,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

