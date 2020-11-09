Real Estate: A Coronado Shores Favorite Complete with Office Area

A Coronado Shores favorite. Every opportunity has been made to enhance this already wonderful two bedroom/two bath floor plan. Complete with office area, push button window treatments, sliding mall doors that open entire rooms to the ocean view and fresh ocean breeze, enclosed balconies for added space. The view is sensational. Ocean and sandy beach views, evening views are lovely. The ponds and grounds are lit beautifully providing the best in Coronado Shores living. Furnished. Two parking spaces. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

Address: 1770 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1010

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,460 sq ft

Price: $1,850,000 (Look inside)

