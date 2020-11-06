Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 6, 2020

Coronado Election Results
San Diego County on Brink of Purple Tier

By Managing Editor

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in San Diego County. 480 new cases were reported today, 530 yesterday and 404 the day before.

After weeks of being on the brink of slipping into the most restrictive purple tier, the County’s case rate rose above 7.0 cases per 100,000 this week, landing the region for one week in the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 level. While a single week of a high score does not move a county into a more restrictive tier, the region will be moved if numbers do not improve.

While the adjusted case rate increased from 6.5 to 7.4 in the past week, the County remains for now in the Red Tier, or Tier 2, of activity restrictions. Should the rate continue to be above 7.0 cases per 100,000 residents for a second week in a row, restaurants, gyms, churches, theaters and other locations will need to end indoor operations under state guidance.

A move to the purple tier would close indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, churches, theaters and other locations.

“Cases are increasing in the region and it is vital that we take this virus seriously and recommit ourselves to the strategies that are proven to work,” Wooten said. “Wear a face covering when you go out in public, stay six feet away from others and avoid crowds and large gatherings.”

Health officials are urging San Diegans, especially those with any symptoms, to get tested for the virus. “The sooner a positive individual gets tested, the sooner we can start the contact tracing efforts, which helps slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

COVID-19 testing is now widely available across the county and those with insurance can get tested by their provider at no cost. Testing takes only a few minutes and results generally come back within three days.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

