Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 6, 2020

Bridge Lighting Study to Begin

By Managing Editor

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge Lighting Project, to light up the structure’s piers at night, was approved by the California Coastal Commission in October 2019. The Port of San Diego has requested an encroachment permit from the California Department of Transportation, which maintains the bridge, for a Bridge Lighting Mock-up study that may be installed as soon as the end of November and first be tested from Nov. 8-14.

The City of Coronado is letting the community know that the permit will allow the Port to temporarily install LED lights on three bridge columns that will be visible as colored lights as they are actively tested each evening. The study will allow the port to observe, evaluate and collect data related to the output and performance of the lights. The community will have a chance to provide comments on the study, according to the Port, but details have not yet been finalized.

The City of Coronado continues to work on improving the entrance to the city, at and around the toll plaza, which is a project Coronado fully supports.

Source: City of Coronado

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

