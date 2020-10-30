Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Friday, October 30, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
CommunityLetters to the Editor

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

Recently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like to see President Donald Trump re-elected have been harassing some of those who would.

- Advertisement -

Stealing yard signs indicating support for President Trump is an annoying action. Planting signs that say the folks in this home are racists is quite provocative and possibly dangerous.

Some one or group that went to the trouble and expense of designing and having these disgusting signs printed, acted out of hatred and desire to defame others. Conservatives have endured name calling, being cursed at, property damage and personal physical attack just because they do not agree 100% with a liberal agenda and do not support liberal candidates. That does not equate to racism or any other slur. Does Joe Biden wants folks to support him out of anger and hatred?

- Advertisement -

Don’t non-conservatives believe in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States? Do the folks who toss out pejorative slurs at those who disagree with them really want to live in a dictatorship? One party ruling every state in this blessed union of fifty states is not desirable. “Power Corrupts, Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely.”
Balance and tolerance should be the goal of we citizens of Coronado.

That some in Coronado would resort to calling their neighbors vile names  because of political differences is sad beyond belief. Coronado is better than this. Accusing those who disagree with you of being racist is shameful. I hope someone who knows who planted the ‘Racist’ signs reports them to authorities. Coronado is better than than the haters who would tarnish the reputation of the Crown City.

- Advertisement -

Respectfully,
Carolyn Rogerson

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will enable us to continue publishing informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Become a Monthly Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Figures Don’t Lie

Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more
Community News

Coronado’s 11,000 Registered Voters

We found this in our archives and thought we'd check in to see what the results look like four years later.This below is from...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Richard Bailey Answers Questions from Coronado Shores Residents

Editor’s Note: Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this virtual Q&A forum and for sharing their video with the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Figures Don’t Lie

Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Free High Tech Parking Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.