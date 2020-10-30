This Isn’t Coronado

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

Recently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like to see President Donald Trump re-elected have been harassing some of those who would.

Stealing yard signs indicating support for President Trump is an annoying action. Planting signs that say the folks in this home are racists is quite provocative and possibly dangerous.

Some one or group that went to the trouble and expense of designing and having these disgusting signs printed, acted out of hatred and desire to defame others. Conservatives have endured name calling, being cursed at, property damage and personal physical attack just because they do not agree 100% with a liberal agenda and do not support liberal candidates. That does not equate to racism or any other slur. Does Joe Biden wants folks to support him out of anger and hatred?

Don’t non-conservatives believe in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States? Do the folks who toss out pejorative slurs at those who disagree with them really want to live in a dictatorship? One party ruling every state in this blessed union of fifty states is not desirable. “Power Corrupts, Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely.”

Balance and tolerance should be the goal of we citizens of Coronado.

That some in Coronado would resort to calling their neighbors vile names because of political differences is sad beyond belief. Coronado is better than this. Accusing those who disagree with you of being racist is shameful. I hope someone who knows who planted the ‘Racist’ signs reports them to authorities. Coronado is better than than the haters who would tarnish the reputation of the Crown City.

Respectfully,

Carolyn Rogerson