Investing Through an Election

While this election is certainly among the most contentious and polarizing in recent history, we believe that by far the single largest factor for global markets today—and for the coming year—is not who occupies the White House or controls Congress, but rather our collective progress in combatting Covid. With new cases and hospitalizations spiking in Europe and the U.S., further lockdowns are likely on the way. Business and travel are simply unlikely to spring back without a solution for Covid, and the longer we go without one the longer it will take for us to work our way back to full employment and a healthy economy.

For now, markets are volatile and the near-term political and economic outlook is highly uncertain.

