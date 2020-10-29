Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Thursday, October 29, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Business

Investing Through an Election

Promoted Partner Content

By Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management Investment Advisors

- Advertisement -

For investors, knowing some history about how elections have affected markets in the past may make them more able to stay the course with their personal strategies as this election approaches. Yes, the market may fall 5% right after the election, particularly if the result is contested. Or go up 5%. Joe Biden may do even better than polls are predicting. . . or Donald Trump could pull off another upset. In fact, even if we knew the result of the election ahead of time, it would still not be possible to know with any significant measure of assurance what the market reaction would be. When Trump won in 2016, the conventional wisdom was that technology stocks would suffer under his administration while financials and energy would benefit greatly from reduced regulation. In fact, in the last four years, the exact opposite has happened. Our view is that an investor’s specific financial goals should dictate portfolio strategy, not singular events which come and go.

Politics And Returns

History shows that stocks tend to appreciate no matter which political party is in power. Nor has it mattered for markets if one party controlled both chambers of Congress along with the White House or if power was shared. According to the Wall Street Journal, in the 45 years during 1929-2019 in which one party controlled Washington, the S&P 500 Index rose, on average, 7.45% annually. In the other 46 years of divided government, the S&P 500 Index went up, on average, 7.26% annually.

The Major Election Risk

- Advertisement -

Elections do present a key risk to investors, however. As Election Day approaches, an investor may be more likely to make an abrupt change to his or her long-term investment strategy. Making a significant shift in strategy can take the form of going “all-in” to increase risk (and potential return) if an investor is highly confident of a certain result. Usually, however, a strategy shift involves an investor raising a large amount of cash in the face of increasing market volatility and uncertainty. When investors stay invested during the inevitable periodic downturns, they have, historically, recouped their losses by just remaining invested. However, it is much more difficult to catch up with a market that has already moved higher if an investor has retreated to a very conservative position and has to play catch-up. Because it is impossible to predict the impact of elections (and all other events) on the markets, we believe the best course of action is to maintain the strategy that is right for your particular goals. Many investors have multi-decade investing horizons, and this election is just one of many, many uncertain events that will come along.

Getting Ahead Of COVID

While this election is certainly among the most contentious and polarizing in recent history, we believe that by far the single largest factor for global markets today—and for the coming year—is not who occupies the White House or controls Congress, but rather our collective progress in combatting Covid. With new cases and hospitalizations spiking in Europe and the U.S., further lockdowns are likely on the way. Business and travel are simply unlikely to spring back without a solution for Covid, and the longer we go without one the longer it will take for us to work our way back to full employment and a healthy economy.

- Advertisement -

For now, markets are volatile and the near-term political and economic outlook is highly uncertain.

Please call 619.435.1701 or email if you would like to discuss your investment strategy.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with us, click below:

 

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will enable us to continue publishing informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Become a Monthly Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Own A Small Business? This May Be Your Best Tax Move For 2020

If you own a successful small business or professional practice, it is not (yet) too late to make a last-minute move to save big...
Read more
Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Décor is Hiring

Fair Trade Décor is seeking an energetic people person to join our team as a Sales Associate. We are looking for a dynamic, well-spoken...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
Business

The Importance of Winter Window Washing

Do you put off window washing thinking it may rain that week, or that month for that matter? It makes sense that you wouldn’t...
Read more
Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Chef Meghan Bowen Brings Healthy Gourmet Back Home

Meghan Bowen was sixteen years old, working as a hostess at the Brigantine in Coronado when the kitchen first called her. She remembers peeking...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Vaccine Progress Buoys Investors

Investors Keeping Faith As confirmed virus cases continue to grow across the U.S., predominately on the West Coast and in the Sunbelt, investors seem to...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement

This is part two of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horsemen of Retirement.” In part one we introduced you to the Four Horsemen...
Read more
Business

Is Your Portfolio Too Risky?

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has caused record volatility in financial markets around with world.  The U.S. stock market lost roughly a third of...
Read more
Business

The Most Powerful Retirement Plan You Have Never Heard of…

A Tale Of Two Tax Bills Mike and Mark are identical twins. Both are 58 years old and have successful medical practices. Their practices are...
Read more
Business

Will the Four Horsemen Trample Your Retirement?

After decades of working and saving diligently, you are probably looking forward to a steady stream of income to fund an enjoyable and productive...
Read more
Business

Time To Come Out Of Our Bunkers?

by Peter Thoms, CFA, MBAThe first quarter ended with pervasive fears about the long-term damage COVID-19 would do to our collective health and to...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Public Invited to ‘Virtual’ Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony Nov. 7

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a very special Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on...
Read more
Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by "Make America Great Again!" The...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers’ Halloween Treat – Look for Painted Rocks This Weekend

With Halloween looking a little different this year, Emerald Keepers wanted to share a little treat with the community. Emerald Keepers is a local non-profit...
Read more
Dining

Chef Charleen Sandoval is up for the Challenge of a Fine Dining Restaurant During a Pandemic

Starting a new job is never easy, but starting a new job during the pandemic, in an industry that has been hit particularly hard,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.