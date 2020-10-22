“Curtains in the Cays” Virtual Escape Room

Think you can find your way through the Coronado Public Library’s virtual escape room? You have until October 30 at 12 pm to try! Inspired by the Library’s Murder Mystery Month prompt, Curtains in the Cays, potential escapees will have to solve four themed puzzles to win. Participants can play as a team or as an individual. There’s no limit to how many times you can try to escape and clues are available to those who look. All escapees will be entered into a gift card drawing.

- Advertisement -

Go to cplevents.org and click on our Curtains in the Cays Escape Room event to find the link. Contact jluna@coronado.ca.us for more information.