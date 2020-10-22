Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, October 22, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Murder Mystery Month

By Coronado Public Library Events

Did you get a chance to read the Coronado Public Library’s Murder Mystery Month prompt? Librarian Nick Burmeister wrote the beginning of Curtains in the Cays and we asked Coronadans to submit their endings. Our judges chose their top three endings. Now, we are asking the public to vote for their favorite!

- Advertisement -

Head to cplevents.org and click on the calendar link for Murder Mystery Month. Read each ending and vote for your favorite! Voting is open until Friday, October 30, at noon. We will announce the winning ending via Facebook Live on Friday, October 30, at 4 pm.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

“Curtains in the Cays” Virtual Escape Room

Think you can find your way through the Coronado Public Library’s virtual escape room? You have until October 30 at 12 pm to try!...
Read more
Community News

Nadoween: Halloween Coronado-Style (video)

Coronado photographer Refugio Rochin teams up with Visual Storyteller Brad Willis for this fun video of Halloween decorations around town. As Brad says, "Who...
Read more
Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
Community News

Increased COVID-19 Testing Helps to Keep County in Red Tier

While the local, COVID-19 adjusted case rate rose yesterday from 6.8 to 7.0 per every 100,000, increased testing in the region once again helped...
Read more
Community News

Fang-tastic Fun for All Ages at Coronado Public Library

The library is offering Halloween-themed events throughout the last week in October. A new graphic novel book club for students in sixth through 12th grade...
Read more
Community News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Kids and Screen Time – Zoom Lecture

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Dr. Katherine Nguyen Williams will co-host a virtual lecture on Zoom for Coronado Public Library users along...
Read more
Education

Fleet Science Center “Fun with the Fleet” STEM for K-5th

Museums may be closed but children can still go to the Fleet Science Center on Saturdays thanks to a new programming partnership with the...
Read more
Entertainment

POV Documentary Series Returns to Coronado Public Library (Virtually)

The Coronado Library will host a free screening of the POV Documentary, Bill Nye: Science Guy directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg on...
Read more
Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool...
Read more
Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on...
Read more
Community News

Library to Host Program for Pet Owners – Sept. 21

Have you adopted a pet in the past few months? Do you find training and socialization for your new friend to be a challenge?...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.