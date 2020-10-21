Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

From clothing to coffee, imported French goods to personal services, oils and vinegars and spirits to bath & body and gifts, changes are underway in the Coronado commercial district.

By Jennifer Velez

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a few changes in the retail and dining landscape in town. If you are wondering about the vacant spaces, who’s moving out and who’s moving in, here’s an roundup of some recent changes.

Get ready to experience Française ~ a French goods store that will fill the corner space left by Sea Shirts at 1037 Orange Avenue. The vision of French native and new Coronado resident Julie Herrmann, with curating help from her sister Lucie, who lives in France, the eclectic store is set to open at the end of November and will feature quality French items. Française, which translates as French girl, will offer a wide array of products, including home goods, cosmetics, clothes, shoes, wall décor, stationary, gifts, and much more, all imported from France. Julie says that they are importing the latest items from France, and they especially like brands with an interesting back story like Boncœurs, founded by two French sisters who fell in love with India and created a line of French-Indian décor items with decorative hangings, cushions, and throws among their offerings.

A variety of French goods will be available at Française.

The former Sunglass Hut space at 950 Orange Avenue will become the new office of long-time optometry practice, Coronado Eye Care, previously located at 1010 8th Street. The opening is set for November 2 and will be a combination optometry practice and retail sunglass store. Just a few doors down, the former Yogurt Escape at 942 Orange Avenue closed recently and Trident Coffee will be filling the space, featuring a Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Tap Room and an array of keto bakery treats, including muffins, donuts, and more.  Trident Coffee also has a tap room in Imperial Beach and hopes to have its Coronado location open by January 2021.

Fashionistas will be thrilled with two new clothing boutiques in the former Bay Books space on Orange Avenue. Pretty Place, an upscale souvenir shop with customized Coronado and San Diego apparel, as well as loungewear, clothing, candles and a variety of gifts. They will also be able to personalize items, such as tumblers, cutting boards and much more with their new laser machine. This boutique is part of the Pretty Please Collective, with locations in California and Arizona. This is their third store in Coronado as both Pretty Please Boutique and MJ Brown are just down the street on Orange Avenue. They anticipate a soft opening in mid-November, with their grand opening planned for January 2021. Also coming is Wild Dove Boutique, featuring modern, feminine clothing for women.

Jo Stretch, recently opened in the former Coronado Beauty Salon site at 1010 C Ave, offers one-on-one stretching geared to helping clients feel better and more energized in their location or at your home. The grand opening special includes 15-minute free stretches. For appointments, call 619-537-0010.

Parakeet Cafe coming soon
Parakeet has landed at 1134 Orange Ave

Parakeet Café, which offers healthy food, coffee, tea and fresh baked goods, will be opening soon taking over both the former Café 1134 and Encore Cafe, next to Lamb’s Players Theatre. The owners also run the newly branded Parakeet Juicery, formerly Juice Crafters at 943 Orange Ave.

At the El Cordova Plaza, in the former Krowntown site tucked behind the Brig, the Coronado Flower Lady Shanel Albert has opened Florabella and has expanded to offer customer floral pick up and gifts with a bath and body focus. Featuring a darling donut bath bomb wall, cards, and so much more, patrons are sure to find treats for themselves and others. You can reach them at 619-574-7673. Also in the El Cordova Plaza, recently opened Lola Soaps, in the former San Diego Trading Company location, touts fresh ingredients and fun as their mission in a boutique filled with colorful bath and body products.

The Coronado Ferry Landing space vacated by Art for Wildlife Galleries at 1201 First Street will soon house vomFASS thanks to locals Colleen and Jay Cavalieri. They will offer high quality balsamic vinegars, oils, specialty spices, whiskeys, spirits, and wines, in a unique tasting room. With a wide selection, products are sourced from family growers and artisan producers and distillers. Libations include rare cask-aged spirits and exotic liqueurs, independently bottled Scotch whiskeys, single malt, single grain and blended whiskeys form around the world, Armagnacs, brandies and Cognacs, absinthe, vodkas, gin, and aged rums. House of Soles and Shades has closed its doors and Infinity Lights, a holiday store with lights, decorations, and ornaments is planning to open by the end of the month.

Santa is waiting for Infinity Lights to open at The Ferry Landing so we can elevate our decorating game.

The former Primavera Ristorante, which opened in 1989 at 932 Orange Avenue, closed in May of this year, and is up for sale or lease at this time. Stay tuned as more details become available.

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

