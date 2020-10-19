Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 19, 2020

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Whitney Benzian

I am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at Christ Church Day School.

I am not doing it because she is an old friend or she because has a great name. I am supporting her because she is the right person at the right time.

As a working mother, Whitney knows the challenges that COVID-19 has played in our households this year. The balancing act has not been easy.

In the coming weeks, months and likely years following the pandemic our local leaders will be key in recovery and rebuilding. Whether you are a parent or not, you are likely well aware that nowhere more have we seen the impact of CV-19 than in our schools.

As we’ve been saying in our household, without the kids getting back in their classrooms consistently our economy, locally and nationally, will not rebound sufficiently.

Whitney understands this and will be guiding, reasoned voice on our school board.

In addition to guiding us through this period, I trust her judgment on where and how to invest in our schools. Where we assign our scarce resources will be critical to the success of our kids.

She also values diversity and inclusion and gets how critical they are to our children’s future success.

These are just a few of the reasons I am supporting Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board. I hope you will join me!

Thank you.

Whitney Benzian, Coronado City Councilmember

 

-----
