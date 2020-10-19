Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 19, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Military

Navy EOD Releases Strategic Guidance for Next 10 Years, Developing Force to Compete and Win in GPC Environment

By Managing Editor

Source: U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One Public Affairs

- Advertisement -

“U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Strategic Plan 2020-2030” will serve as a blue print to develop the force into one that best supports the U.S., its allies and partner nations to compete and win in an era of Great Power Competition.

Through five strategic objectives, it focuses on developing training, technology, procurement and the warfighter to best support Navy EOD’s maritime missions while placing an emphasis on supporting the Joint Force.

  • Develop the force to win against near-peer competitors and empowered non-state actors.
  • Expand Navy EOD’s advantage against competitors’ undersea threats.
  • Capitalize on Navy EOD’s unique ability to counter weapons of mass destruction.
  • Grow Navy EOD’s expertise in the exploitation of next-generation weapons systems.
  • Embolden allies and partner nation’s capabilities.
- Advertisement -

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) – Navy EOD released its force-shaping blue print for the next 10 years, Oct. 19, as its leadership looks to mold the military’s maritime EOD force into one that best supports the U.S., its allies and partner nations to compete and win in an era of Great Power Competition (GPC).

The force’s first major strategic mission update since 1997, the plan was developed to meet the challenges of a changing national security environment and position Navy EOD to best serve its clear, secure, build and protect role within the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), said Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo, commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC).

- Advertisement -

“The NECF clears the explosive, security, and physical hazards emplaced by our adversaries; secures battlespace for the naval force; builds the critical infrastructure, domain awareness, and logistic capacity to rearm, resupply, and refuel the fleet; protects the critical assets the Navy and the nation need to achieve victory and reinforce blue-water lethality,” said DiGuardo, who oversees the NECF, which is comprised of Navy EOD, the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force, the Naval Construction Force, and diving and salvage units.

“As part of the NECF, our EOD forces play a pivotal role clearing the explosive hazards in any environment to protect the fleet and Joint Force—from the simplest impediment to the most complex weapon of mass destruction—and build an understanding of our adversary capabilities by exploiting those hazards. Navy EOD is the key to our nation being undeterred by explosive threats,” said DiGuardo.

“The strategic plan ensures Navy EOD supports the NECF by eliminating explosive threats so the fleet, Navy and nation can fight and win whenever, wherever and however it chooses,” said Capt. Oscar Rojas, commodore of the Coronado, Calif.,-based EOD Group (EODGRU) 1.

Rojas said this will be accomplished through the strategic plans’ five core objectives: develop the Navy EOD force to win against near-peer competitors and empowered non-state actors; expand Navy EOD’s advantage against competitors’ undersea threats; capitalize on Navy EOD’s ability to counter WMDs; grow Navy EOD’s expertise in its ability to counter, neutralize and understand next-generation weapons systems; and enhance the EOD capabilities of allies and partner nations.

“Our strategic plan was designed to guide us in creating a force that can deter adversaries and win in a complex security environment,” said Capt. Rick Hayes, commodore of EODGRU-2, which operates out of Virginia Beach, Va. “That is why we dedicated an objective to specifically focus on developing and caring for our Sailors. Our people are our most important asset—they are our weapons system.”

The plan lays out how Navy EOD will grow its ability to recruit and retain the best talent, develop strong leaders of character, and use its force resiliency program, STRIKE, to improve the physical and mental care Navy EOD personnel receive throughout their careers.

“Navy EOD’s unique mission requires us to be fit in mind, body and spirit. We want our current and future operators to have access to the best facilities with the most qualified staff, so they are ready to deploy when called upon,” said Hayes, adding STRIKE’s holistic approach includes giving EOD operators access to athletic trainers, physical therapists and mental health professionals.

The force’s 1,800 operators can also expect an increased emphasis on building their knowledge and capabilities in areas critical to succeeding in a GPC environment, according to the plan.

This includes Navy EOD enhancing its expeditionary undersea capabilities by working in cyberspace. The force will pursue using unmanned systems (UMS) to access adversary communication networks to disrupt, delay or destroy weapons systems.

EOD operators will see initiatives expanding exploitation training—the understanding of a weapons systems’ assembly, capabilities and weaknesses—throughout their careers along with educational opportunities to develop their expertise to counter WMDs (CWMD). They will also work with leaders in industry, research and development, and academia to stay at forefront of unmanned systems, explosives detection, and forensic science.

Additionally, the plan calls for Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) companies to be a testbed for these new systems and software.

“The operators using emerging UMS technology are the closest to the challenges. Our strategic plan will empower them to provide us feedback from the tactical level during the capability development process to help accelerate solutions to the ever-evolving threats,” said Rojas.

ExMCM companies provide military commanders a flexible, scalable and rapidly-deployable capability that ships and aircraft do not offer. They are capable of operating in theater from a variety of craft within days of tasking.

“ExMCM will be instrumental in bolstering the capabilities of our allies and partner nations as we look to better interoperate with them and define shared responsibilities during GPC in the maritime environment,” said Rojas.

The 10-year plan has ExMCM companies working with allies and partner nations to expand initiatives, such as subject matter expert exchanges and multinational exercises designed to deter peer and near-peer adversaries.

All the objectives put forward in the 2030 plan are essential to delivering a lethal, resilient and sustainable Navy EOD force that can be called upon during contingency and crisis operations, said Hayes.

“Realizing this vision will be impossible without the support of everyone in the Navy EOD community. By leveraging their creativity, discipline and leadership, we will develop a force for 2030 that continues to protect the security and future of the American people,” said Hayes.

MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 14, 2019) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat while conducting boat operations in the Arabian Gulf. EODMU 1 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Willey/Released)

Source: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One Public Affairs

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

MOAA Presents Award to Kathy Prout

Ms. Kathy Prout has been awarded the Military Officers Association of America Award for Outstanding Service by Lt Gen Dana Atkins, USAF (ret), President of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Kathy received the award in...
Read more
Community News

Krista Keating-Joseph Publishes ‘Charlie, Don’t Be a Hero’ Remembering the Life of Charles Keating IV

Krista Keating-Joseph never imagined she'd be writing a memoir about her son Charlie. But after Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Charles H. Keating IV,...
Read more
Military

USS Tripoli Arrives in San Diego

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (September 18, 2020) – The Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), arrived at its new homeport in...
Read more
Military

USS Rafael Peralta Completes Maiden Deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) returned to San Diego Sep. 3 marking the completion of the ship's maiden deployment....
Read more
Military

Naval Base Coronado Galley Wins Award for Outstanding Food Service

Naval Base Coronado Galley was announced as the 2020 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award winner for large ashore mess category.Last Friday, RDML Bette...
Read more
Military

Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Holds Change of Command

Vice Adm. Roy I. Kitchener relieved Vice Adm. Richard Brown as Commander, Naval Surface Forces (COMNAVSURFOR) and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Share Responses to Community in Rotary Forum

In advance of the November 3 election, the Coronado Rotary Club hosted a city council candidate forum on October 14, 2020.The Coronado City Council...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Marines Oktoberfest 2020 – Oct. 24

We all know that 2020 has been a very challenging year, but the Marine Corps League of Coronado is not going to let you...
Read more
Community News

County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 12, 2020

The state released new guidance on Friday, October 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
Community News

Take Action Against Mosquito Breeding and Mosquito Bites

If you find a patch of multiple mosquito bites, usually on your lower leg, you've most likely been fed on by an invasive Aedes...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.