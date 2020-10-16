Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 16, 2020

Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

Submitted by Mali Hinesley

Submitted by Mali Hinesley

As a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school board. Her emphasis on clear communication with families, informed decision making, and her enthusiasm for not just her children, but inclusive of ALL children benefitting from the positive experience we both shared growing through school here (just like her father did before her) makes her the ideal, invested leader. I have immensely enjoyed participating on the grass roots level, calling friends, delivering signs and Covid-friendly knocking on as many of your doors as possible to hand out informative literature on how awesome she is. It’s been a thrill through these challenging times, meeting friends of friends and siblings of friends, greeting teachers I haven’t seen for decades and connecting with the community on such a warm and rewarding level, reminding me how incredibly blessed we are to call this special place “home.” If anyone wants more information or to join me, please reach out via facebook at “Whitney Antrim for CUSD 2020

Gratefully,
Mali Hinesley
(class of ’97)

-----
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

