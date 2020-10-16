Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Charlie Khoury

What should the community of Coronado want in their school board?

  1. A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has seen Whitney Antrim with her children, relating to them, telling stories, EXPLAINING THINGS to them with infinite patience, knows she fulfills that requirement.
  1. A board member who listens to ALL in the community. Whitney Antrim would not be a successful lawyer for the poor without being a good listener and I have personal knowledge that she is at the very top of her field, representing indigents from all backgrounds and LISTENING to them.
  2. A board member who realizes that teaching is a gift. I saw Whitney teach a whole room full of lawyers, I was one of those appellate lawyers, and she had all of us in the palm of her hand with her “enthusiasm” about new law we needed to know to spot appellate issues. That word enthusiasm has a Greek origin which means “the God within.” That is Whitney. Her enthusiasm for complicated legal issues was palpable, it lifted us up and prevented our minds from wandering. She MADE us pay attention.
- Advertisement -

After that seminar, I had occasion to call Whitney for help in an appeal and she was more than help, her diligence will likely help me get a 14 year old juvenile court instead of adult court treatment.

Whitney has teaching and determination in her blood. I know that personally because many years ago, 64 to be exact, her grandfather, Glenn Warner, a Swimming Coach at the Naval  Academy pulled this non-swimmer Plebe from the bottom of the Natatorium pool and was determined to teach me how to swim and pass the rigorous survival swimming test which would have meant my dismissal from the Academy if I did not pass it. You do not ever forget a teacher who has a huge effect on your life. That was Whitney Antrim’s grandfather for me. You citizens of Coronado will feel the same way about her and her effect on the teachers and students in Coronado as I do about her grandfather. A life saver.

- Advertisement -

Thanks

Charlie Khoury
USNA Class of ‘60

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
Community News

Take Action Against Mosquito Breeding and Mosquito Bites

If you find a patch of multiple mosquito bites, usually on your lower leg, you've most likely been fed on by an invasive Aedes...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more
Obituaries

Dan Mathewson Sweeney (1955-2020)

Dan Mathewson Sweeney, 65, passed away October 5, 2020, at UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest in San Diego, Calif. He’d been at the UCSD trauma...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more
Business

The Importance of Winter Window Washing

Do you put off window washing thinking it may rain that week, or that month for that matter? It makes sense that you wouldn’t...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.