Thursday, October 15, 2020

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

Submitted by Julie Russell

Dear Coronado Unified School District Families,

It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on the Coronado Unified School District School Board, as well as being proud to serve in the role of Board President this year. The community of Coronado is fortunate to have an experienced, diverse Board who believe in “Every Child, Every Day,” in addition to carrying-out Board oversight and responsibilities. During our coinciding tenure, our Superintendent Karl Mueller is a trusted and capable professional that has led CUSD for over four years. Mr. Mueller has met and exceeded the district’s responsibilities to our stakeholders and the families of Coronado.

I have chosen not to run for a second term to allow for the opportunity for new representation and involvement of other qualified community members.

I want to personally support Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato, from the selection of nonpartisan candidates.

The Board of Trustees benefits from the educational and professional diversity of Trustees. Alexia Palacios-Peters is well qualified in her personal experiences as a mom, military spouse, and her professional experiences as an attorney and former educator. Ms. Palacios-Peters will be a good balance for the Board in this regard. Nick Kato is also well qualified. Mr. Kato will bring to the Board, not only his perspective as a parent, also his extensive accounting and business evaluation perspective, as a small business owner, CPA and former accounting partner.

Both Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato are candidates in my opinion who will contribute to the integrity standards that are held by our current Board of Trustees.

I hope that you will join me in my support for these candidates.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

President Julie Russell
Coronado Unified School District

