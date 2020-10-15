Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, October 15, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

By Christine Van Tuyl

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s book on water polo. Wally the Water Polo Walrus, written and self-published by local Olympic medalist Jesse Smith (Coronado High School Class of 2001), heads to print soon, and is available for pre-order on his website here.

- Advertisement -

“There isn’t anything out there like it,” says Jesse Smith, a husband and father of four who heads to Tokyo next year for his fifth Olympics on the USA men’s water polo team. “My family loves to read; it’s so powerful and cool, and I really wanted to put a kid’s water polo book out there. I’m really fired up.”

Jesse Smith’s first book introduces children to water polo with simple concepts, bright illustrations and endearing characters. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

- Advertisement -

Smith says he wrote the book to introduce kids to water polo and explain it in a way that kids could understand. Beautifully illustrated by Smith’s 15-year-old niece Lilah Yektai, the story depicts Wally the Walrus as he plays water polo with his friends. Other characters include Rufus the Rhino, Freddy the Frog and Shelia the Snake. The gentle and playful messaging is suitable for kids of all ages, and the vivid pages come to life—painted in watercolor, of course.

“Water polo is more approachable if it’s fun, and that’s the idea,” says Smith. “I try to use simple concepts. Like, there’s a dog that’s trying to go from doggy paddle to swimming freestyle. I think it helps connect the sport to a younger audience. A lot of people that aren’t swimmers don’t know what water polo is, and it’s tough to start, but if you look at this book and see it at pool, then you start to get it.”

- Advertisement -

Smith heads to Tokyo in 2021 to compete with the USA Water Polo team. It will be his fifth Olympics. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

Smith says that a huge percentage of Americans don’t even know how to swim, so this book sheds light on a water-based sport some kids might not otherwise be exposed to. (According to a 2014 survey by the Red Cross, more than half of Americans, 54%, either don’t swim, or don’t possess the basic swimming skills.)

Smith first got the idea for the book when he was telling bedtime stories about water polo to his four kids–Brooks, Sam, Sawyer and Amelia. He says his children, along with his wife Brittany, gave him feedback and inspired him to craft an actual book out of the stories.

“The whole family was involved in the evolution of the story,” says Smith. “They for sure gave me lots of feedback.”

Smith with wife Brittany. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

Smith’s sister-in-law, Worthy Dye, who works in New York City as creative director and assistant to fashion designer Alexander Wang, played a key role in concept and creative design.

“Water polo is such a random sport, and it can be hard to describe,” says Smith. “[Worthy and I] would text back and forth, and set the scene, and she sketched all of it out. Luckily, during the quarantine, she had some extra time. She’s usually super busy with her job.”

Jesse Smith USA water polo
Smith representing Team USA. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

But then things started opening up again. Worthy had to go back to work and couldn’t continue with the project, so they passed it off to Smith’s niece, Lilah, to finish and illustrate with watercolor.

Although he spends much of his time training, Smith is actually an avid reader, a pastime that was encouraged by his father, a Naval Academy graduate who later captained the US Mercy hospital ship as a merchant marine.

“I grew up reading, and my Dad prized hard work and a good work ethic,” says Smith. “He encouraged his kids to shoot for the stars, and read on a daily basis.”

Smith says he wants to pass down the love of reading to his children, and they read together often. Some favorite children’s books include everything from Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein to The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain, and Oh Say Can You Say by Dr. Seuss to Moo, Baa, La La La! by Sandra Boynton.

Smith and his wife love reading with their kids. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

Although Smith graduated with a degree in economics from Pepperdine, he says he took creative writing classes in college, and “really enjoys” writing, so the book is not as much of as a stretch as you might think. Smith says that he’s already sold more than 100 copies of Wally the Water Polo Walrus just from sharing to friends and family on local Facebook pages.

“That’s what’s amazing about living in Coronado,” says Smith. “Everyone’s like, we’ve got this Olympian, he’s from here, let’s support him. Everyone is so enthusiastic.”

Two of Smith’s biggest fans. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

Smith says that he’s learned the most successful people are the ones that reach down to help other people up, describing them as the “shining light that will show you the way.” He hopes that by publishing this book and sharing these messages, Smith will pass on some powerful lessons learned from sports…lessons that aren’t necessarily taught in school.

For example, one of the pages of Wally the Water Polo Walrus illustrates the importance of good sportsmanship, showing the characters lining up to shake hands.

Starting with introductions, the two teams line up to greet
And show their good sportsmanship by shaking hands
New friends, they will meet

“It’s really interesting that you shake hands,” says Smith. “It’s a simple but challenging concept: look them in the eye and shake their hand. Sometimes it’s tough to do that. There is so much emotion in sports, and so many extra-competitive moments.”

In Wally the Water Polo Walrus, the characters shake hands before the game. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

He hopes his book will help inspire a new generation of water polo players, one that will cheer on the USA Water Polo team in 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics, and for years after.

“I think Olympians learn some really valuable lessons from their journeys. The ultimate goal is to win a medal, but you can also apply it to kids when you talk about distilling your values. It’s a fun way to do it,” says Smith. “Even through conflict, we are all human. We are all brothers and sisters.”

Learn more about Jesse Smith and pre-order Wally the Water Polo Walrus at http://www.gosmithnow.com.

Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
People

CHS Juniors Connect at Socially Distanced Sunset Gathering

Amidst the distance learning school year, the Coronado High School Class of 2022 found a fun way for their class to bond. On Friday...
Read more
Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Chef Meghan Bowen Brings Healthy Gourmet Back Home

Meghan Bowen was sixteen years old, working as a hostess at the Brigantine in Coronado when the kitchen first called her. She remembers peeking...
Read more
People

Surfing for Middle School, K-5 Families Swells Spirits

The Coronado Middle School & K-5 Surf Club is a saving grace, especially these days — as well as reaches far and wide, including...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.