Wellness in the Time of COVID-19

The pandemic has had wide-ranging impacts on everyone’s daily life. Some people find it hard to name their grief or losses, especially ones that seem small in the face of so much upheaval. Join the Coronado Public Library for an informative talk by CrownTown Counseling’s Cory Stege, LMFT, on the social-emotional effects of the pandemic and how we can thrive going forward.

- Advertisement -

Cory Stege is a California Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over 15 years of experience in the mental health field. Cory specializes in treating relationship issues, grief and loss, military-related stressors/challenges, and mood disorders. Cory’s practice currently focuses on treating adult individuals, couples, and family systems through her Coronado-based CrownTown Counseling practice. Cory is an active clinical member of CAMFT, serves as an alumni mentor for The Family Institute at Northwestern University, and is an active member of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. She carries a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Syracuse University, and a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy from Northwestern University. Cory lives in Coronado with her husband and two young children.

This talk will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, October 20, at 3 pm. Register for the event through the library calendar at cplevents.org. Contact jluna@coronado.ca.us for more information.

- Advertisement -