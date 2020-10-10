Friends of the Coronado Library Lobby Book Store Open

- Advertisement -

With the reopening of the Coronado Public Library, the small lobby book shop maintained by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is open once again. Community members are encouraged to shop for children’s, teen and adult books, gift items, greeting cards, audio books and DVDs on book shelves in the lobby area.

The Second Hand Prose book store, operated by the FOL and located behind the library, remains closed due to the COVID pandemic. The FOL board is evaluating the conditions under which the book store would reopen. The FOL is not accepting book donations for the foreseeable future. Please do not leave them at the doors to Second Hand Prose, as they will be discarded.

The FOL funds Library programs for children, teens and adults. Our major source of funding is selling books at the annual April book fair and Second Hand Prose book store, not now possible due to COVID-19. Please consider supporting the Library by contributing financially to the FOL. Send donations to Friends of the Coronado Public Library, P.O. Box 180172, Coronado, CA 92178. The FOL is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, Tax ID # 23-7093782.