Real Estate: Spanish Bungalow in Quiet Location ($750,000)

This charming community of Spanish style bungalows has been a center piece in Coronado since the 1940’s. “446 G” is located at the rear of the property….a quiet and private setting.

Enjoy the large covered balcony offering sunshine and cool breezes. This one bedroom/one bath unit is ready for your personal makeover to achieve a very special casita as a full time or second home get away. The single car garage is conveniently located just steps away. See more photos.

Address: 446 G Avenue

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 587 sq ft

Price: $750,000 (Look inside)

