Real Estate: Spanish Bungalow in Quiet Location ($750,000)

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

This charming community of Spanish style bungalows has been a center piece in Coronado since the 1940’s. “446 G” is located at the rear of the property….a quiet and private setting.

Enjoy the large covered balcony offering sunshine and cool breezes. This one bedroom/one bath unit is ready for your personal makeover to achieve a very special casita as a full time or second home get away. The single car garage is conveniently located just steps away. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 446 G Avenue
  • 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 587 sq ft
  • Price: $750,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

