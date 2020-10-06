Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Submitted by Phil Monroe

Coronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself to be a great leader. I’m personally amazed at the number of times he shows up at events and meetings that are important to Coronado. He represents us well.

Of particular note is his constant attendance and support at the San Diego Port Commission meetings to make sure that they know our City Council supports the redesignation of Grand Caribe Park in the Cays from Commercial/Recreation to Recreation/Open Space. This one act will prevent a hotel from being built on that beautiful location.

Mike is thoughtful and does his homework. His comments and questions about important issues reflect his study and research. He is open and responds to emails sent to him regarding issues in our great community.

Mike’s business experience will be a great asset after our City revenues have declined because of the Covid virus and now as we plan our way back to normal. In these uncertain times, we need a proven, smart leader who loves Coronado to make wise decisions. Mike Donovan is that person!

Phil Monroe