Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Submitted by Jim Kaufman

Mike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike has been a home owner in Coronado since 1977, and has a great love for our small town. In addition to serving on the City Council, he has been active in numerous civic organizations such as Rotary, the Coronado Historical Association, and MainStreet. He has a proven record of commitment to the preservation of the residential quality of life in our community. Having retired from his professional career, he has the time and energy to devote to the issues in our city, of which he is well versed. Given his four years on the City Council, he is fully knowledgeable, current and understanding of all of our needs and concerns. He does his research, talks to the citizens, and thoroughly studies all things impacting our residents. Mike has no agenda other than making our town a better place to live and enjoy life. I strongly recommend his reelection.

