Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998

I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD Board member. As a somewhat recent member of this community, Nick has a genuine interest in the history of our town. Furthermore, he is aware of all of the great things that the children of this community are able to enjoy, many of which were based on decades-ago decisions by past members of our school district, dating all the way back to when my grandfather, David A. Blumenthal was our CUSD Superintendent (1978-1994).

Nick’s fiscal background as a former partner at KPMG is without question something that our district needs. However, it’s his passion for the well-being of the people, more specifically our children and their teachers, that I feel puts him over the top.

Nick and his wife Rika are the parents of two young children that will attend CUSD schools, so they have a vested interest in the future of our school district. They have made Coronado their “forever home,” and we are lucky that they did. On Nov. 3, please join me in voting for Nick Kato for the CUSD School Board.

Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998