Candidate Endorsement for John Duncan

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

Coronado residents are extremely fortunate to have John Duncan, a very experienced, talented candidate running for the empty City Council seat. John Duncan has served on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and gained knowledge of the requirements, procedures and protocols of the City of Coronado. His familiarity with the staff and City rules will allow John to hit the ground running.

John Duncan is a practicing litigation attorney. As the City of Coronado is legally challenging SANDAG over the excessive RHNA housing numbers, having John’s legal experience will prove invaluable. Being familiar with the language of the law will also be helpful in dealing with the CAL-TRANS Relinquishment transactions.

John Duncan is father to four children attending schools in Coronado. He will be the only Councilmember with young children. This is an important opportunity for Council to have early and direct info about our youth issues.

John Duncan also supports the City of Coronado’s diplomatic approach to the TRV pollution situation and is the perfect replacement for Whitney Benzian. Mr. Benzian worked closely with Mayor Bailey, traveling to Washington, D.C., rallying support and getting financial aid to start healing the damage to the TRV. Mr. Duncan will also be able to travel to the various stakeholder meetings, following through in maintaining contact with the other TRV Stakeholders.

John Duncan has the time to do the job right and will make Coronado his top priority!

A vote for John Duncan to join Councilmembers Marvin Heinz, retired Navy and representative from the Coronado Cays (finally), Mike Donovan tirelessly fighting for Coronado at SANDAG and TRV, along with concerned small businessman Bill Sandke and our financially astute mayor, will give Coronado residents the most well rounded City Council we’ve had in years.

Team City of Coronado will be a powerhouse of talent and experience with John Duncan joining our hard working Mayor and Council devoted to keeping Coronado safe, solvent and well informed.

Carolyn Rogerson