Monday, September 28, 2020

Solve a Clandestine Coronado Crime with Your Family; First-Ever CSF Auction Gets a Mystery Makeover!

By Coronado Schools Foundation

It’s an uncanny conundrum, but we know you can help! We’re saving you a front-row seat to a real-time riddle: the “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery” Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Benefit Auction is set to puzzle parents and kids alike with its silly stumpers. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 17th at 5:30pm from the splendor and comfort of your own home.

“For the first time ever, kids are invited to join their parents in the excitement and revelry that has become a hallmark of our CSF Benefit Auction,” says Jeanmarie Bond, CEO of CSF. “Families will be tasked with solving a fictious Coronado crime, with clever clues revealed throughout the evening. The colorful suspects are all well-known local personalities….it’s like a game of Clue, come to life!”

For the first time ever, kids get to take part in CSF auction activities with their parents.

Tickets, $100 per family, are for sale now at csfkids.org/auction. A ticket will get you access to the virtual event, a program and bidder number for the live auction, and your own “Who Dunnit? Mystery Kit,” packed full of clues, suspect profiles, not to mention a BONUS clue to play along and solve the crime. You’ll also get access to the Top-Secret Detective Hotline, where you can call in to solve the mystery for a chance to win a $500 prize.

Tickets include the mystery kit, which contains clues to help you solve the crime!

But this, after all, is elementary. If you really want to get into the game, families are encouraged to upgrade to the Super Sleuth Package, which includes the Mystery Kit and all the perks previously mentioned, as well as a delicious Who Dunnit? Dinner for four from one of our participating local restaurants, including Tartine, Serrano’s, Buona Forchetta, Bistro d’Asia, the Tavern and High Tide. (On the sly is also a complimentary bottle of wine to sharpen your critical thinking skills.) Super Sleuths will also have their names and donations read live in recognition, and savor other uncanny perks limited to a select few detectives. Tickets for the Super Sleuth package are $500 per household and can be purchased at csfkids.org/auction.

Families are invited to sleuth through their closets and dress in their Sherlock-chic best as they bid on killer auction items from local businesses and residents. (Even Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum are expected to attend.) And did we mention the Detective Team costume contest? It’s time to get cunningly crafty.

As Leanne Anderson, CSF Director of Development says, it would be a crime to miss it.

“Considering the amount of money you would typically spend on gala tickets, fashionable attire, accessories, childcare or more, we think this is an enticing deal, as well as a fun and safe way to support Coronado schools during our biggest fundraiser of the year,” says Anderson. “And remember, all donations are tax-deductible. More importantly, your donation will ensure that our children continue to receive the excellent education they so deserve!”

CSF wants to thank presenting sponsor Donna Salof, as well as the 2020 Business Auction Sponsors Mary Jo Morgan, the Hotel del Coronado, Alan Kinzel, Swinerton, MRV Law Incorporated, Pacific Western Bank, Isabella Avenue Dentistry, Merrill Lynch,  Molly Haines McKay, California American Water and Ken Morris CFA CFP, for making this event possible.

We look forward to an uncanny and merry evening, in the name of our children’s education. For more info, visit http://www.csfkids.org/auction.

“Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery”
Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Benefit Auction
Saturday, October 17th at 5:30pm

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

