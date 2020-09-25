Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 25, 2020

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

By Coronado Times

Editor’s Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community of Coronado.

Welcome to the biennial Candidate Forum brought to you by CAG, Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group. Due the Coronavirus, the traditionally live candidate forum was conducted online. It is available via YouTube (video below).

The Coronado City Council Candidates, for the November 3, 2020 General Municipal Election, running for a four-year term are: Mayor Richard Bailey, Casey Tanaka, Mike Donovan, John Duncan, and Tim Rohan.

Running unopposed for Mayor is Richard Bailey and he will address Coronado Shores residents at a later date in October.

For City Council, there are two open seats and are for a four-year term.  The candidates are:

  • Casey Tanaka, United States History Teacher and former Mayor
  • Mike Donovan, Coronado City Council member, Businessman, and Navy Captain, Retired
  • John Duncan, Attorney and Small Businessman
  • Tim Rohan, Businessman

The Community Alliance Group at the Shores has representatives from each of our 10 buildings. Our “Mission” is to “be a Bridge” between the Shores and the village of Coronado along with our City Officials, because we are ALL one Community.

1. Question: Since we are a Residential Community, like the area directly off the bridge, PLEASE GIVE US YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT CHANGING THE CURRENT SPEED LIMIT to 25 or 30 mph, once the City is in control of the Strand.

2. Question: If you are elected to our City Council, can we count on you to do all you can to quickly rectify the dangers at this busy intersection?

3. Question: What is your position on beautifying the median on Route 75 THAT RUNS BETWEEN the Shores and the City Hall? What can the City do to make this median a focal point for both the Shores and the entrance to Coronado ALONG the Strand?

4. Question: What would you think of MORE BICYCLE PARKING for BEACH goers? …Perhaps a parking space or two at each site, designated as “Bike Corrals,” like the Business District has on Orange Avenue?

5. Question: How can we get Police Officers to patrol the boardwalk to stop offenders, hand out warnings or tickets, and to educate the public? We need your help on this.

6. Question: WHAT are your thoughts on finding a solution that allows people to enjoy beach fires, but at the same time, protects the comfort and health of residents?

7. Question: What do you suggest the City do to eliminate this harmful and disgusting situation?

8. Question: What are your thoughts about solutions and possible locations for the State’s mandate that Coronado must provide additional low-cost housing?

9. Question: What are your views on the issue of diversity and inclusion in our community?

10. Question: Please give us your thoughts on whether the City should continue to encourage expansion of tourism; and how the increased traffic and resulting parking issues can be controlled.

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

