Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 25, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

Coronado Bands Together to Fundraise for SAFE and the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

By Christine Van Tuyl

The folks at the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and Coronado SAFE aren’t wasting any time raising money for the community. They’ve come up with a creative and festive way to celebrate all that’s great about Coronado, and it’s sure to be music to your ears.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, October 3rd from 1 pm until 5 pm, two favorite local bands, In Mid Life Crisis and IT’S NEVER 2L8, will perform a song (or songs) of your choice at your own private drive-up concert. (You can even order a song for a friend…surprise them with one of their favorite songs at their house!)

“With Concerts in the Park being cancelled this year, there has been a huge void in this town,” says Megan Settle West of Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC). “It’s more than just music, it’s about a sense of community and coming together.”

Thanks to a donation from Westair Gases, both bands will cruise around town in 26-foot flatbed trucks. You must sign up for your time slot; it’s a first come, first served basis. Prices range from $75 for one song, to three songs for $150. You’ll also have the option to choose your own song. (A list will be provided a week prior to the event for listeners to choose from.)

- Advertisement -

100% of event proceeds to go CJWC and Coronado SAFE.

Lyle Anderson, member of CJWC and also a board member at Coronado SAFE, came up with the idea after seeing IT’S NEVER 2L8 play a “rolling concert,” performing atop a flatbed on the Fourth of July.

- Advertisement -

“As a small town, and with everything that’s happening in the world, I think it’s so important that we find ways to celebrate all that is wonderful about Coronado,” says Anderson. “I think we all need a little boost in our spirits, and what does that better than a little music.”

When IT’S NEVER 2L8 was asked to play for the Coronado Bands Together event, the answer was an emphatic “yes.”

“Being a fourth generation Coronado resident, helping local charities and bringing fun music to my hometown—in an otherwise bleak and empty period—is very important to me, as it is for many neighbors and friends,” says Chris Nurding.

The local band, IT’S NEVER 2L8 organized a well-received “rolling concert” in July, which inspired the Coronado Bands Together event.

If pressed, Nurding says he would love to play some old-school favorites like “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns and Roses, “Bobby McGee” or “Piece of my Heart” by Janis Joplin, or “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

Anderson says this is the perfect way to celebrate safely, while supporting all of the work that SAFE and the CJWC does for our vibrant community. The best part? You aren’t just treating your family to a song…you’re sharing music with everyone on your street!

“One of the fun things about this, is someone can order a song and their neighbors will be able to benefit as well,” says Settle West. “You can literally make someone’s day!”

→ Buy Tickets Here ←

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

New Task Force Aims to Prevent Suicide Attempts on Coronado Bridge

The Coronado San Diego Bridge Collaborative for Suicide Prevention is forming a new task force to prevent suicides. Two months ago, founder Rhonda Haiston...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

Editor's Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community...
Read more
Community News

Library Diorama Inspired by Partnership with Emerald Keepers

An underwater scene that seems as big as the ocean greets those entering the children’s area of the newly reopened Coronado Public...
Read more
City of Coronado

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member Cities

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member CitiesFor the first time in the history of the San Diego Association of...
Read more
Business

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75...
Read more
Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read – Nomination Deadline Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Friday, Sept. 25, is the last day to submit a nomination for the 2021 Coronado Community Read. The program encourages residents to join together...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Coronado Picture-Perfect from the Outside; Not Always So Pretty for a Person of Color

Esme Ronis knew that she was different from the rest of her family. Born in La Paz, Mexico, and adopted by a white family,...
Read more
Community News

Get a Clue: Dine, Drink, and Solve a Crime with Your Family at the First-Ever Virtual CSF Auction

Nothing is stopping this year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Auction…not even a bad guy! During this year’s “Who Dunnit: A Coronado Mystery” themed event,...
Read more
People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Stacy Keszei & Mike Canada for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.We take this opportunity to urge you to choose the two school board candidates that we...
Read more

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

Editor's Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 12 through September 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Petty Theft Report on I AvenueReporting party noticed her...
Read more
City of Coronado

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member Cities

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member CitiesFor the first time in the history of the San Diego Association of...
Read more
Education

Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got...
Read more
Business

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.