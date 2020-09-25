Coronado Bands Together to Fundraise for SAFE and the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

The folks at the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and Coronado SAFE aren’t wasting any time raising money for the community. They’ve come up with a creative and festive way to celebrate all that’s great about Coronado, and it’s sure to be music to your ears.

On Saturday, October 3rd from 1 pm until 5 pm, two favorite local bands, In Mid Life Crisis and IT’S NEVER 2L8, will perform a song (or songs) of your choice at your own private drive-up concert. (You can even order a song for a friend…surprise them with one of their favorite songs at their house!)

“With Concerts in the Park being cancelled this year, there has been a huge void in this town,” says Megan Settle West of Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC). “It’s more than just music, it’s about a sense of community and coming together.”

Thanks to a donation from Westair Gases, both bands will cruise around town in 26-foot flatbed trucks. You must sign up for your time slot; it’s a first come, first served basis. Prices range from $75 for one song, to three songs for $150. You’ll also have the option to choose your own song. (A list will be provided a week prior to the event for listeners to choose from.)

Lyle Anderson, member of CJWC and also a board member at Coronado SAFE, came up with the idea after seeing IT’S NEVER 2L8 play a “rolling concert,” performing atop a flatbed on the Fourth of July.

“As a small town, and with everything that’s happening in the world, I think it’s so important that we find ways to celebrate all that is wonderful about Coronado,” says Anderson. “I think we all need a little boost in our spirits, and what does that better than a little music.”

When IT’S NEVER 2L8 was asked to play for the Coronado Bands Together event, the answer was an emphatic “yes.”

“Being a fourth generation Coronado resident, helping local charities and bringing fun music to my hometown—in an otherwise bleak and empty period—is very important to me, as it is for many neighbors and friends,” says Chris Nurding.

If pressed, Nurding says he would love to play some old-school favorites like “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns and Roses, “Bobby McGee” or “Piece of my Heart” by Janis Joplin, or “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

Anderson says this is the perfect way to celebrate safely, while supporting all of the work that SAFE and the CJWC does for our vibrant community. The best part? You aren’t just treating your family to a song…you’re sharing music with everyone on your street!

“One of the fun things about this, is someone can order a song and their neighbors will be able to benefit as well,” says Settle West. “You can literally make someone’s day!”