Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

IT’S NEVER 2L8 Helps Coronado Celebrate 4th of July

By Alyssa K. Burns

IT’S NEVER 2L8, a Coronado local band, got creative this 4th of July to help Coronado celebrate the busiest day of the year. The band loaded up in an extended truck bed and was ready to kick off the performance at 10AM. A small group of people were littered on the nearby street corners and sidewalk. They took precautions with at least a six foot spacing between others and wearing masks.

- Advertisement -

The idea of the pop of performance is explained by Chris Nurding, “The genesis of our Rolling Block Party came from the cancellation of the Coronado Independence Day Parade, Concerts, and Fireworks! My family has called Coronado home since 1922, and as a matter of fact, my mother, Jean Greenlee Nurding, rode on a float in the 1952 parade as the first ever Miss Coronado! So obviously, this year was an overwhelming, yet understandable disappointment for all locals! Add to that, the fact that this summer’s 50th anniversary season of the Coronado Concert in the Park series was also canceled, well,  we all felt that we needed to do SOMETHING! IT’S NEVER 2L8 was scheduled to kick off the 50th anniversary season back in late May.” Chris adds, “After putting our collective heads together, it was decided that a surprise rolling block party on 7/4, bringing the music to your front door, would be prudent to help bring a touch of normalcy to Coronado residents this year!”

Jean Greenlee Nurding, photo submitted by Chris Nurding

- Advertisement -

At the scheduled time, several police vehicles gathered around as well as a fire department car. Officials spoke with Chris and the band as they explained their plan which included only a few songs at each location, the band exiting the truck bed while it was in motion between stops, and reassuring that they would stay off of busy streets like Orange. One officer was heard joking, “there is no concert in the park, but you can have a concert in the street.”

Chris shares, “IT’S NEVER 2L8 was very careful to respect and comply with current health directives, and social-distancing protocol! We did not advertise our intent to do this ‘concert’ so as to mitigate crowds forming along our route, and thus putting a strain on the ability to social distance! We also endeavored to play only 2-3 songs at each stop, and then move on to avoid any crowd formation.”

- Advertisement -

The band began, “Welcome to Coronado’s Rolling Block Party, the Social Distancing Band of Coronado. Practice social distancing or we will be done after a block or two!” Deanna Haala kicked off the music by singing the national anthem. Onlookers stood tall, many thankful for a traditional beginning to the 4th of July celebrations. After that the band transitioned into Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” followed by Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Kelly, a Coronado local, commented, “It was great to still start off the 4th of July with the national anthem and I enjoyed their music choices after.” Terra was dancing along to the music while eyeing the stationary police motorcyclist, “Law enforcement have been doing things you can’t even imagine. The police department is fabulous and it’s nice they can enjoy something so positive like this.” Some passersby pulled over their cars or bikes to watch the band for a song or too, others offered a smile but continued on to their next stop.

Chris admits, “In the end, our only regret was that we couldn’t cover more ground and play for more families, friends, and neighbors celebrating Independence Day in their own front yards! But we certainly appreciate the wonderful feedback we have since received, we would certainly do it all over again if asked, and we all had a great time! IT’S NEVER 2L8 was truly honored to try and bring a little normalcy to Coronado residents, during a time where ‘normal’ is now so desperately missed.”

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more
Community News

Bald Eagle Admitted for Care on July Fourth Holiday at Project Wildlife

On the 4th of July holiday, San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife admitted a bald eagle, the national bird of the United States of...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
Community News

Marvin Heinze Encourages Us to “Mask Up Coronado”

Coronado City Council member Marvin Heinze speaks about the very contagious coronavirus and how covering our face is one way we can help protect...
Read more
Community News

County to Be Placed on State’s Watchlist; Impacted Businesses Should Prepare

A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in San Diego County on July 2 and so San Diego County will be placed on...
Read more
Community News

Mike Donovan Encourages You to Wear Your Face Mask & Honor Six Foot Distancing (video)

As the July 4 weekend begins, Coronado City Council member Mike Donovan today urged residents and visitors alike to wear face masks, keep a...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

CHS Grad, Asante Sefa-Boakye, Cultivates Community Through Music and Teaching

Asante Sefa-Boakye has been part of the Coronado community all his life. He jokes, "I attended the Coronado trinity- Village, CMS, and CHS." Asante...
Read more
Business

The Flower Lady, Shanel Albert, Expands Florabella into El Cordova Plaza

Shanel Albert is all things flowers in Coronado. She is widely known as The Coronado Flower Lady, a business she purchased with her husband...
Read more
Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Persevering During COVID-19

Many restaurants in Coronado have closed during the current coronavirus public health pandemic, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is not immune. Only five of their...
Read more
People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
Community

Quarantined in Coronado: Staying Positive While Pregnant

So, not to brag, but I was killing 2020. Truly living my best life. I am a newlywed, I have a job I've been...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

4th of July Heritage

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more
Education

Message From CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,The Fall Task Force, comprised of certificated and classified staff, meets weekly to review, research, and discuss potential reopening scenarios for CUSD. We...
Read more
Business

Worldwide Goods for a Good Cause at Fair Trade Décor

With masks as the new normal and quickly becoming a fashion statement, Elizabeth Paganelli, owner of Fair Trade Décor, quickly sold out of the...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
People

CPD’s First Female Motor Officer Shines as Tough Example

The Coronado Police Department recently congratulated its first female motorcycle officer, or motor officer, after Samantha Gearlds trained for several months and passed a...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.