Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
BusinessCommunity

Coronado Psych: What Is Depression and How Do I Get Help?

(Promoted Post) At Coronado Psych, we use evidence-based techniques to help clients reduce stress and foster a sense of well-being and balance. Our highly trained therapists use proven approaches to work with you to improve your mental health, build your confidence, and make the changes you need and want in your life.

By Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych

Most people experience feelings of low mood or sadness at some point throughout their lives (e.g. grieving a loved one or even just feeling a little blue). As awareness of the importance of mental health continues to grow, it is not surprising that many may begin to wonder “Am I depressed?” Because depression can look very different from one person to another, the answer to this question is complex. Although a diagnosis of depression can only be made by a trained health professional, here I have outlined a few of the most common symptoms that you can look for when considering when you or someone you know has depression.

- Advertisement -

Symptoms of Depression

Depression is different everyday fluctuations in mood. Clinically elevated symptoms are often prolonged (over 2 weeks), are experienced almost every day, cause significant levels of distress, and greatly impact your ability to function in your everyday life.

- Advertisement -

Depression can include the following symptoms:

  • Low Mood
    • Hallmark symptoms of depression include persistent feelings of sadness and/or disinterest in previously enjoyed activities.
    • Other changes in mood can include feelings of hopelessness, worthless, loneliness, indifference, guilt/shame, and lack of motivation
  • Difficulty Thinking
    • Depression can make it difficult to focus or concentrate, make you pessimistic, and lead to thoughts of death or suicide.
  • Physical Symptoms
    • Depression can also cause significant changes in weight, appetite, or sleep.
    • When depressed, you may feel overly tired or as if you are moving slowly nearly every day.
  • Limited Daily Functioning
    • Symptoms of depression can limit your ability to work, to take care of household responsibilities, or to develop and maintain meaningful relationships.

How can I get help?

Diagnosing depression is complex, as any combination of the symptoms above can be a sign of depression. A skilled health professional can ensure that you receive the right diagnosis and work with you to create a treatment plan tailored to help you cope with your specific symptoms and areas of concern. Effective treatment plans often include psychotherapy, medication, or a combination of both. With the right provider, a proper assessment can lead to personalized treatment plans that can be highly effective in helping you cope with your depression.

- Advertisement -

If you or someone you love is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, we encourage you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), for free, 24/7 support.

About Dr. Tanaka & Coronado Psych

At Coronado Psych, we believe understanding the benefits and risks of engaging in remote therapy is paramount in ensuring that we maximize treatment outcomes.
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych, Founder/Licensed Psychologist (PSY30925)

Dr. Rika Tanaka (PSY30925) is a licensed psychologist and founder of Coronado Psych. At Coronado Psych, our mission is to offer high-quality, evidence-based psychological services and supportive counseling to our community. We currently have availability for new clients and are offering all sessions online or over-the-phone. We also have reduced fees available for healthcare and essential workers.
If you or someone you love is interested in therapy or supportive counseling, please feel free to contact Coronado Psych at (619) 554-0120 or info@coronadopsych.com. You can also schedule a complimentary initial consultation at: https://coronado-psych.clientsecure.me.
Learn more by visiting our website (www.coronadopsych.com) or watching this brief video:

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psychhttps://coronadopsych.com/
Evidence-based psychotherapy, provided by doctoral-level therapists, tailored to help you courageously cope with life’s biggest stressors and confidently make changes to foster a sense of balance in your life.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Bliss Salon Offering Free Cuts for CPD and CFD

Coronado Bliss Salon is honoring our Police and Fire Department with free haircuts. Coronado’s police and firefighters spend countless hours away from their families...
Read more
Business

Investors’ Sense of SNOW

In Smilla’s Sense of Snow, a 1997 Danish thriller film based on Peter Hoeg’s novel of a similar name, heroine Smilla Jaspersen (played by...
Read more
Business

Cruise Ship Skeleton Crews Have Room to Roam

The skeleton crews aboard the offshore cruise ships, Celebrity’s Eclipse and Millennium, may be in a holding pattern, but are still doing their duties...
Read more
Business

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary: The Power of Philanthropy, Women, Family and Vision

On Friday, August 7, a special ceremony was held at Sharp Coronado Hospital to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the four-story hospital tower,...
Read more
Business

Sharp HealthCare Collaborates with Amazon and Cerner to Give Sharp Customers Early Access to Amazon Halo

Sharp HealthCare, and its health insurance subsidiary Sharp Health Plan, will be the first health system to have early access to Amazon Halo. As announced by...
Read more
Business

Coronado Roots Run Deep in Jazzercise

Judi Sheppard Missett started dance lessons in Coronado when she was two. This sparked her passion for dance, ultimately leading her to create Jazzercise...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

National Voter Registration Day – Sept. 22, 2020

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day, that's today, September 22, 2020. It's a reminder that you must be registered to...
Read more
Entertainment

Artist Profile: Dave Samara, Bagpipes (video)

The plaintive call of bagpipes, yes bagpipes, sings out on Orange Avenue most Saturday afternoons as musician Dave Samara seeks to help a local...
Read more
City of Coronado

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue - do not put in...
Read more
City of Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

For John Duncan--who’s running for Coronado City Council--it was all a dream.In 2006, before he lived here full-time, Duncan rented a historic home on...
Read more
Dining

Dining Pastime Done Right at Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge

Situated along the popular, slight “S” curve on Orange Avenue, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge offers people-watching with privacy and a hard-to-pick-from menu.Plus the restaurant...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.