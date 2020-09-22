Coronado Psych: What Is Depression and How Do I Get Help?

Most people experience feelings of low mood or sadness at some point throughout their lives (e.g. grieving a loved one or even just feeling a little blue). As awareness of the importance of mental health continues to grow, it is not surprising that many may begin to wonder “Am I depressed?” Because depression can look very different from one person to another, the answer to this question is complex. Although a diagnosis of depression can only be made by a trained health professional, here I have outlined a few of the most common symptoms that you can look for when considering when you or someone you know has depression.

Symptoms of Depression

Depression is different everyday fluctuations in mood. Clinically elevated symptoms are often prolonged (over 2 weeks), are experienced almost every day, cause significant levels of distress, and greatly impact your ability to function in your everyday life.

Depression can include the following symptoms:

Low Mood Hallmark symptoms of depression include persistent feelings of sadness and/or disinterest in previously enjoyed activities. Other changes in mood can include feelings of hopelessness, worthless, loneliness, indifference, guilt/shame, and lack of motivation

Difficulty Thinking Depression can make it difficult to focus or concentrate, make you pessimistic, and lead to thoughts of death or suicide.

Physical Symptoms Depression can also cause significant changes in weight, appetite, or sleep. When depressed, you may feel overly tired or as if you are moving slowly nearly every day.

Limited Daily Functioning Symptoms of depression can limit your ability to work, to take care of household responsibilities, or to develop and maintain meaningful relationships.



How can I get help?

Diagnosing depression is complex, as any combination of the symptoms above can be a sign of depression. A skilled health professional can ensure that you receive the right diagnosis and work with you to create a treatment plan tailored to help you cope with your specific symptoms and areas of concern. Effective treatment plans often include psychotherapy, medication, or a combination of both. With the right provider, a proper assessment can lead to personalized treatment plans that can be highly effective in helping you cope with your depression.

If you or someone you love is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, we encourage you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), for free, 24/7 support.

About Dr. Tanaka & Coronado Psych

Dr. Rika Tanaka (PSY30925) is a licensed psychologist and founder of Coronado Psych. At Coronado Psych, our mission is to offer high-quality, evidence-based psychological services and supportive counseling to our community. We currently have availability for new clients and are offering all sessions online or over-the-phone. We also have reduced fees available for healthcare and essential workers.

(619) 554-0120 If you or someone you love is interested in therapy or supportive counseling, please feel free to contact Coronado Psych

Learn more by visiting our website ( www.coronadopsych.com ) or watching this brief video: