A Chance to Show Appreciation for Coronado’s First Responders

In a grass roots effort to lift the spirits of first responders who are giving so much during these tumultuous times, Coronado residents Alma Kostenko, Elizabeth Bruhin, and Harmony Kai were inspired to start collecting gift cards, merchandise, gifts, and food items from local merchants to present to our first responders.

“We wanted to show support for the amazing job our local first responders do in our community and at the same time support local businesses.”

It started out small, but as word has gotten out, the trio has found that others in the community want to get involved. If you’d like to contribute, any items are appreciated that would bring joy to the lives of these critical individuals in our community. Friday, September 25 is the deadline for collection and then the group will assemble the blessing baskets for distribution.

To get involved in spreading joy and giving thanks by donating local business gift cards, gifts or money, email lizbruhin@gmail.com.