College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on Thursday, September 17 at 6 pm.
College Admissions is a complicated process, and this year applicants have a different set of challenges to navigate. College admissions expert Greg Kaplan will take students through the steps on how to succeed in the application process this year! A Q&A period will be offered following the talk.
High school students of all ages and their parents are invited to attend this virtual talk. Sign up for this free session here.
