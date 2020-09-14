Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 14, 2020

Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

By Coronado Public Library Events

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on Thursday, September 17 at 6 pm.

College Admissions is a complicated process, and this year applicants have a different set of challenges to navigate. College admissions expert Greg Kaplan will take students through the steps on how to succeed in the application process this year! A Q&A period will be offered following the talk.

High school students of all ages and their parents are invited to attend this virtual talk. Sign up for this free session here.

Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

