Library to Host Program for Pet Owners – Sept. 21

Have you adopted a pet in the past few months? Do you find training and socialization for your new friend to be a challenge? Many humans have been at home more than usual due to Covid-19 and pets might need help adjusting to a new schedule as we begin to return to work. The Coronado Public Library will host a virtual talk by expert trainer Chancel Siebuhr from PAWS of Coronado on Monday, September 21 at 10 am.

Chancel has been working with dogs for over 10 years; starting as a certified vet assistant, a San Diego Humane Society volunteer, and as a certified trainer through Animal Behavior College. She is currently certified through the International Council of Certified Professional Dog Trainers and a Certified Training Partner through the Karen Pryor Academy. She is proud to be a behavior consultant for PAWS of Coronado Rescue, Thrive Animal Rescue and a member of the Pet Professional Guild. As a founder of Click Dog Training, she believes in positive training and education to help owners and dogs understand each other in a happy and healthy way.

To register, sign up through the library’s calendar at cplevents.org and you will receive the Zoom link to join us on Monday, September 21 at 10 am. If you are unable to attend the live meeting, a recorded video of the event will be available to the public to view via the library’s Youtube page or through PAWS of Coronado’s website at pawsofcoronado.org for a month following the event. If you need assistance using Zoom, library staff can help you get set up before the scheduled talk. Please call the library at 619-522-7390 and we can set up a time to work with you so you can join the session with confidence.

