It’s Arts Education Week!

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission has put together an almost-all virtual week of events to celebrate the Arts in Education Week. The calendar of events begins on Monday, September 14 and continues through Saturday, September 19. Find the full schedule here.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Bailey and the Coronado City Council will issue an official proclamation of Arts Education Week.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the daily programming, some events are going on all week:

Join the pARTy!

We want to hear your music! We want to see your art! How have the arts impacted YOUR life? Post your pictures and videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube and use #coronadoarts and #BecauseOfArtsEd

Live Music

- Advertisement -

Enjoy Coronado musicians stream LIVE from their LIVING ROOMS and perform LIVE at our favorite Coronado restaurants! For the full schedule, check out www.coronadoarts.com/livemusic

Coronado Community Band

Check out the Coronado Community Band

Participate in the Coronado Community Read

Now entering its 5th year, the Coronado Community Read is designed to unite the community through the shared reading of a single book. The program encourages discussion and participation in community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by you, the readers. Please go to the library website or click here for the form to make your nomination for the 2021 Coronado Community Read, due by Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Video Spotlights of Musicians and Artists

Are you subscribed to the Coronado Arts YouTube channel? If not, you’re missing out! Head to www.youtube.com/coronadoarts and click SUBSCRIBE. We’ve got artists, musicians, bands, drama, chalk walks, and so much more. Enjoy!

Photo Contest at the Library

Join the library’s Instagram photo contest for teens and adults! Submit a photo that embodies the theme “the joy of reading!” To play, use the hashtag #joyofreadingcpl and tag the library’s Instagram account, @nadolibraryteens for teens and @coronadopubliclibrary for adults. A winner from each age group will receive a prize and their photo will be reposted on the library’s account!

Take a Public Art Tour!

Did you know that Coronado has its very own Public Art Walking Tour app? Is it on your phone yet? The app highlights more than 70 pieces of public art, shares their details, and navigates walkers or bikers to public art throughout the city. You don’t need to be an art expert to experience the enrichment that art can bring to our daily lives – download a copy of the Public Art Map, download the app to your phone, and get walking!

Find the app in your app store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/coronado-public-art/id1513651898

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.JoshuaTyler.CoronadoPublicArt

Appreciate Young Artists at the Coronado Public Library

Coronado is filled with talented young artists. Through initiatives such as Meet the Masters and Monart, students have the opportunity to create works of art through various mediums. Watch this video slideshow from the Coronado Public Library to see for yourself!

Learn about CoSA (Coronado School of the Arts)

CoSA DigArts

CoSA Dance

CoSA Visual Arts

For the full schedule of daily events, click here.