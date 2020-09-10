City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – September 10, 2020



State Criteria for Reopening Updated

The governor announced last week a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities.

A four-tiered, color-coded system will allow counties to show consistent success in coronavirus transmission before allowing more businesses and activities to reopen or resume.

- Advertisement -

Closures will be based on data showing the spread of the virus among residents. Currently, San Diego County is at the red “substantial” level, the second most restrictive tier. The first tier is “widespread” and is the most restrictive. The other tiers are “moderate” and “minimal.”

San Diego County public health officials did not announce restrictions beyond the state guidelines. At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier.

Library Reopens After 6-month Closure

Recreation Facility Reopenings

Business Reopenings Permitted

Relief from the Heat

and more…

- Advertisement -