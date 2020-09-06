Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 7, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Valley Fire Burns Near Alpine, Ash and Smoke in San Diego Air

By Managing Editor

fire to the east
Smoke from the Valley Fire can be seen from Coronado on Sunday in the sky to the east.

Ash and mild smoke were in the air in Coronado on Sunday due to the Valley Fire burning southeast of Alpine. The county provided air quality information and warnings for some areas of San Diego, noting that the air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups (USG) (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children):

- Advertisement -

“Due to the Valley Fire, areas of smoke are affecting parts of the County. The smoke continues to disperse above ground level away from the immediate area of the fire and is generally blowing toward the west-northwest as of Sunday afternoon.

“In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

- Advertisement -

“Meteorological conditions are forecast to improve air quality and shift the trajectory of the smoke toward the east and northeast on Monday. The air quality forecast for Monday, September 7 is for more favorable conditions. Air quality levels will be GOOD to UNHEALTHY for SENSITIVE GROUPS throughout the day.”

On Saturday afternoon, CalFire reported a vegetation fire burning in the area of Carveacre Road and Japutal Road and moving west. Emergency updates were issued by the county throughout Saturday night and all day Sunday. As of Sunday evening, evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were in effect around the fire area; the map below is as of 6:30pm on Sunday, September 6.

Valley Fire evacuation

The smoke and ash in the air on Sunday lent an unusual orange glow to the sun as viewed in Coronado. Photo: Elliana Johnson

In Coronado on Sunday afternoon, under a hazy orange sun filtered by ash and smoke, ash from the fire was gently ‘raining down’ in some areas and could be seen accumulating on windshields of parked cars:

A CalFire update just after 9pm on Sunday indicated that the fire is now 9,850 acres and 1% contained, with 11 structures destroyed.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Community News

SDSU COVID-19 Cases Jump, Students Told to Stay Home

With the Labor Day weekend beginning, the County of San Diego is reporting 120 additional confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among San Diego State...
Read more
Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Community News

Dental Health: Why is Your Dentist Asking About Snoring and Sleep Apnea?

Take Good Care of Your Body. It’s the Only Place You Have to Live: A Dental Health Series by Dr. Natalie Bailey and Dr. Suzanne...
Read more
Community News

New to Coronado? Aloha Club is Here!

WHAT IS THE ALOHA CLUB? The Aloha Club is a program of Coronado SAFE to help welcome new families to Coronado. Making connections in your...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more
Business

Some Indoor Restrictions Lifted, But Businesses Must Follow Guidelines

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 163 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 163 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy...
Read more
Community News

Cub Scout Pack 122 Kicks Off Its 50th Year – Learn More Sept. 2

Chartered by the Coronado Optimist Club in fall of 1970, Coronado's Cub Scout Pack 122 is excited to kick off its fiftieth year. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 28, 2020: State, County Announce Reopenings

State, County Announce Reopenings The Governor has announced a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Community News

Valley Fire Burns Near Alpine, Ash and Smoke in San Diego Air

Ash and mild smoke were in the air in Coronado on Sunday due to the Valley Fire burning southeast of Alpine. The county provided...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.