Valley Fire Burns Near Alpine, Ash and Smoke in San Diego Air

Ash and mild smoke were in the air in Coronado on Sunday due to the Valley Fire burning southeast of Alpine. The county provided air quality information and warnings for some areas of San Diego, noting that the air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups (USG) (those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children):

- Advertisement -

“Due to the Valley Fire, areas of smoke are affecting parts of the County. The smoke continues to disperse above ground level away from the immediate area of the fire and is generally blowing toward the west-northwest as of Sunday afternoon.

“In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

- Advertisement -

“Meteorological conditions are forecast to improve air quality and shift the trajectory of the smoke toward the east and northeast on Monday. The air quality forecast for Monday, September 7 is for more favorable conditions. Air quality levels will be GOOD to UNHEALTHY for SENSITIVE GROUPS throughout the day.”

On Saturday afternoon, CalFire reported a vegetation fire burning in the area of Carveacre Road and Japutal Road and moving west. Emergency updates were issued by the county throughout Saturday night and all day Sunday. As of Sunday evening, evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were in effect around the fire area; the map below is as of 6:30pm on Sunday, September 6.

In Coronado on Sunday afternoon, under a hazy orange sun filtered by ash and smoke, ash from the fire was gently ‘raining down’ in some areas and could be seen accumulating on windshields of parked cars:

A CalFire update just after 9pm on Sunday indicated that the fire is now 9,850 acres and 1% contained, with 11 structures destroyed.

#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 9,850 acres and 1% contained, 11 structures destroyed. Please see updated evacuation map from County of San Diego https://t.co/KNIRTR8kbn and never hesitate to evacuate if you do not feel safe. @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff @SoCal_RedCross pic.twitter.com/xBpIYQu8TF — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 7, 2020