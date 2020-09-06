Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 7, 2020

Real Estate: Beautiful Park Like Views in the Heart of the Village

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Lovely two bedroom unit in the charming El Alhambra De Coronado building centrally located in the heart of Coronado Village. Enjoy the beautiful northern views from your spacious private balcony with “park like” views. Complex is located directly across from Spreckels Park. All the excitement Orange Avenue has to offer, from restaurants to shops, is just a short walk away. Second bedroom currently being used as a den. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 707 Orange Avenue, #1C
  • 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath, 1,299 sq ft
  • Price: $995,000 (Look inside)
Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
