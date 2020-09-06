Real Estate: Beautiful Park Like Views in the Heart of the Village

Lovely two bedroom unit in the charming El Alhambra De Coronado building centrally located in the heart of Coronado Village. Enjoy the beautiful northern views from your spacious private balcony with “park like” views. Complex is located directly across from Spreckels Park. All the excitement Orange Avenue has to offer, from restaurants to shops, is just a short walk away. Second bedroom currently being used as a den. See more photos.

Address: 707 Orange Avenue, #1C

2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath, 1,299 sq ft

Price: $995,000

