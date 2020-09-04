USS Rafael Peralta Completes Maiden Deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) returned to San Diego Sep. 3 marking the completion of the ship’s maiden deployment. Rafael Peralta spent seven and a half months in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

Rafael Peralta deployed January 17 with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike group to conduct security and stability operations in the Western Pacific.

“The officers and crew performed brilliantly during the ship’s inaugural deployment,” said Cmdr. Chad Trubilla, Rafael Peralta’s commanding officer. “This maiden deployment has been wrought with challenges and proved to be unique in many ways, but what remained consistent throughout has been our Sailors’ commitment to be the very best at everything we do, every moment of every day.”

During the deployment, Rafael Peralta’s “Lava Dogs” enforced United Nations Security Council sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, provided ballistic missile defense of Japan and Guam, and engaged in cooperative exercises and real-world operations alongside regional allies, partners, and friends.

“Our idea was to shape our excellence by design, to be prudent in our actions and thoughtful in our execution, maintaining constant positive control over ourselves and our mission; nothing has been left to chance within the constant grind in the pursuit of perfection,” Trubilla said. “I am proud to say we’re walking off the field exhausted, after having given our maximum effort, while operating in a complex environment of great power competition. The Lava Dogs are a hard-nosed team”

The United States has maintained forward-deployed naval forces in East Asia for more than 75 years and will continue to operate forward, deter aggression, respond to natural disasters and regional crises, and ensure that global sea lanes of communication remain open for use by all. The United States is committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific alongside allies, partners, and friends.

The TRCSG consists of Carrier Strike Group 9, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Pinckney (DDG 91), and USS Kidd (DDG 100).