CHS Senior Sunrise Brightens Back-to-School

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Coronado High School class of 2021 certainly had a unique start to the school year. Coronado schools are using distance learning — students are studying at home without in-person classes, activities, shows, or sports that are a memorable part of the high school experience.

Fortunately, CHS seniors were able to enjoy one senior tradition — Senior Sunrise — this past Friday, August 28th. The Associated Student Body (ASB) organized Senior Sunrise as a socially distanced morning hang out at Tidelands Park for the class of 2021 to celebrate the start of their senior year. While most students wouldn’t normally choose to wake up before sunrise, the prospect of seeing classmates in person encouraged over 100 students to be at Tidelands for the 6 am event. “I woke up really early, but once I got up I wasn’t as tired as I thought I would be because I was excited to see people from school,” said Sinaia Haskal.

Following all safety protocols, students were advised to bring a mask, a chair, large blankets, and a camera to capture the moment. ASB brought the coffee, donuts, and bagels to feed the hungry students. Megan Thoroman said, “I drank the coffee there and it was good. I also had one of the bagels which I thought was yummy!”

Seeing other members of their senior class was eventful as they were last together in mid-March of this year. Mia Haddaway shared, “It was exciting to be around and catch up with so many people in my grade.”

The fall semester of high school typically includes other memorable events such as football games, pep rallies, spirit week, dances, and homecoming. Seniors are hoping they will be able to recreate a few more of these high school traditions during their last year at Coronado High School. Senior Sunrise started the year off brightly!