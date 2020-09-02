The All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash is Something to Phone Home About!

You’re invited to get cozy, snuggle in with your family, and savor an iconic (and nostalgic) movie under the stars! The “All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash” is happening on Friday, September 18th at two locations: the Coronado High School Football field and Silver Strand Elementary. The film? None other than Steven Spielberg’s 1982 blockbuster, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Gates at both locations open at 6:30pm, and the film starts at 7:30pm.

The best part? In true island-style, this event is golf cart-friendly. If you’d prefer to view the movie from your golf cart, as opposed to field seating, a limited number of reserved golf cart parking spots are available.

The experience, sure to be out of this world, includes lots of perks. Tickets ($100 per family, up to six people) will reserve you a spot, and get you a plush double-wide beach towel designed by URT, a basket of tasty movie snacks and treats, and a raffle ticket to win a stand-up Blue Pioneer inflatable paddle board from Isle Surf. (Keep your eye out for a super-secret special prize in one of the baskets at each location!)

E.T., which emphasizes the friendly connection between an alien and a young boy, has carved out a special place in the hearts of adults and children alike.

“We selected E.T. because it is such a beloved film, and it highlights the importance of connectivity when we are thrust into a strange new situation,” says Jeanmarie Bond, Coronado Schools Foundation CEO. “E.T. is desperate to return to what is familiar to him, just as we all want a return normalcy. Right now, CSF is here not only for the kids, but for the community. We feel it is important to provide opportunities for connectivity, and we hope to bring a degree of comfort to what has become a new norm.”

Buy your tickets at https://www.csfkids.org/movie now before they sell out—no tickets will be sold the day of the film due to social distancing regulations. (Scholarships available for families in need.)

The event, benefiting the Coronado Unified School District through the Coronado Schools Foundation, is great for kids of all ages. Coronado Schools Foundation is thankful for Jan, Lennie, and Chris Clements of the Clements Group of Berkshire Hathaway, for their presenting sponsorship of this event.