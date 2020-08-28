Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, August 28, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Daron Case

By now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. There are many misconceptions about the proposed hotel at the Cays. Perhaps the biggest misconception, is that there is any chance such a hotel might be built in the Cays. There is no chance whatsoever. In its June 5th, 2020 letter to the hotel developer, the Port of San Diego summarily rejected the developer’s plan, for too many reasons to mention in this letter. However, as the Port is a state entity, they referenced that pursuant to state guidelines, they cannot “unreasonably withhold approval,” and that such approval could only be obtained if the hotel developer gets the “support” of the Coronado Cays community AND the City of Coronado (i.e., the City Council). As City Council last year unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Port’s change in zoning of the land where the proposed hotel would be situated from commercial to recreational / open space (which would preclude a hotel), then the City Council has shown their cards, and the Council will not waver unless Cays residents have an overwhelming showing of support for the hotel. Therefore, the hotel developer’s ONLY chance is Cays residents, which is why he is now targeting Cays residents in a blitzkrieg of paid advertising including a paid mailer to all Cays residents, a websiteFacebook page, and a series of presentations for residents held at CCYC and via zoom, etc., with the singular goal of getting as many Cays residents as possible to sign a document demonstrating “support” of the hotel project, that he will ultimately present to the Port of San Diego.

The problem for the developer, however, is that the “support” he needs from Cays residents, simply isn’t there, and it never will be — in fact just yesterday the CCHOA board of directors unanimously adopted a resolution opposing a hotel at the Cays. After weeks of paid promotions, the developer (according to what he told me last week), only has about 200 or so signatures in support of his project. In addition, the developer’s Facebook page only has 57 “likes” as of the writing of this letter. A petition opposing the hotel at the Cays was launched last week and got over 200 signatures in its first day, and more are rolling in every day (currently at ~300 signatures). In addition, a Facebook page opposing the hotel at the Cays was launched last week and obtained more “likes” in its first day than the developer had “likes” on his Facebook page after several weeks of paid promotions. Bottom line, the opposition to the hotel is OVERWHELMING compared to “support” for the hotel project.  So the hotel is a NON-STARTER.

- Advertisement -

I attended one of the developer’s time-share like presentations of the hotel project last week (where he had “plants” in the audience who asked predetermined questions designed to support the hotel), and explained to the developer what is described above – i.e., that the “support” he requires from Cays residents for the hotel simply doesn’t exist, and I asked him about his “plan B” in lieu of building the hotel. His plan B is very simple and comprised of two prongs: (1) sue the Port for damages, for what amounts to a “taking” (i.e., similar to eminent domain) by converting the zoning from commercial to recreational / open space, and (2) entertaining a buyout from a third party of his leasehold interest. While the developer would not disclose a price that he might entertain for a buyout, he did suggest some concepts for a buyout, such as the CCHOA raising their homeowner’s dues for all ~1,200 residences in the Cays, and using the increased dues to buy out his leasehold interest. Perhaps another option would be for the City of Coronado to buy the leasehold interest from the developer, or perhaps the City, CCHOA, and other entities, could combine funds in a partnership concept, to buy out the leasehold interest, and convert the subject property to whatever use they deem appropriate given the anticipated “recreational / open space” zoning pursuant to the Port’s Master Plan Update (PMPU) that is still a work in process — expected to be finalized next year.

So the proposed “hotel” development could be deemed an elaborate bluff, and the signed “letters in support” of the project from residents are designed to increase the developer’s “damages” in his lawsuit against the Port, and to increase the value of a leasehold buyout from a third party. It would ultimately be in the best interests of Cays residents to have a lower leasehold buyout valuation, so it would be in the best interests of Cays residents to “like” the Facebook page opposing a hotel at the Cays, and sign the petition opposing a hotel at the Cays. Please note the foregoing is only my opinion as a Cays resident, this is an opinion piece to a local publication, and I am merely exercising my first amendment rights to advise residents on what I believe would be in their best interests.

- Advertisement -

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Most sincerely,
Daron A. Case, Esq. 

Image: Daron Case

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Now Enrolling at Crown Preschool! Find Out if You Qualify for Free State Funded Preschool at Crown

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year! Applications will be...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Community News

County Launches Recycle Right Campaign

Of course you recycle! You care; you want to protect the environment. But here’s a question — are you recycling right?You might not be....
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 21, 2020

https://youtu.be/6eIhdzqmdioThe Council approved the playground design and equipment for Mathewson Park. Find out more about the complete renovation and what’s next in the latest...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more
Community News

Equal Justice Discussion on “Unequal Justice”

The Coronado Democratic Club is hosting an ongoing series of discussions on Equal Justice. On August 8, 2020, the Club held its third installment...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.