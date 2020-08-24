The city is welcoming community members 50+ and adults with underlying health conditions to get some relief from the heat.

Sit in a cool room and enjoy a film while taking respite at the Coronado Community Center or Coronado Public Library. Patrons will be required to maintain social distance, wear a mask, wash hands or sanitize them frequently, and participate in a health screening administered by staff. Hours are 12:30 to 4:30 pm.

Each comfort space will be sanitized between uses. Patrons will need to bring their own water bottles. For additional information, call (619) 522-7342.